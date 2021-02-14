Six Nations talking points: Predictable Ireland stuck in a loop

Is this an Ireland team that is going places or standing still?

There was a point late in the third quarter when Ireland looked like they might disappear under a blue wave and yet Andy Farrell’s side started well and came close to nicking a win despite the raft of front-line players missing through injury and suspension.

That seems to sum Ireland up right now as they vacillate between the positive and the negative. They were excellent in some departments here and nowhere near good enough in others with good individuals displays countered by too many individual errors.

One step forward, one shunt back. Judgement must be delayed given they played for over an hour with 14 men in Cardiff and made do without a raft of talent and experience against the French but the puzzle remains the same regardless of the pieces.

Is this an Ireland team evolving and improving, or is it stuck in a loop, stranded on the mezzanine level of the Six Nations where they are looking up at their superiors and glancing nervously at the basement level?

Predictable, predictable, predictable

What is it about the offload that Ireland, and Irish rugby, find so difficult to handle? Joe Schmidt always insisted that his players had the freedom to play the game as they saw it but the sight of an Irishman offloading in the tackle has been as rare as Shergar.

That predates Schmidt and it has continued since his departure as head coach after the World Cup in Japan. Defence has rugby in a straitjacket at the moment. You would imagine invention and unpredictability would be one way out of it.

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park dejected after the game. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

If this is an imponderable with which we wrestle regularly, then it only frustrates more when the French are doing their thing and scoring a try like the one Charles Ollivon signed for coming up to the half-hour at the Aviva.

Is it a cultural thing? A game-intelligence thing? France didn’t chuck the ball about like a Sevens side at the Barbados Sevens. There is a time and a place for this but Ireland have been far too predictable going forward in this championship.

Test rugby waits for no man

International rugby casts a harsh light on errors. James Lowe admitted as much last week as he cast his thoughts back to the first round loss in Cardiff and the positional mistakes he made in the run-up to two crucial Welsh tries.

Teddy Thomas of France gathers possession ahead of James Lowe of Ireland during the Guinness Six Nations clash. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Lowe’s difficulties in Wales were overshadowed by the error-strewn cameo Billy Burns put in but the winger was hit and miss again here while Jamison Gibson-Park had a rush of blood to the head in coming off his wing, and his man, for the Charles Ollivon try.

Keep your width and that try doesn’t happen. Gibson-Park may have been tempted by the pass that went to ground before reaching Gael Fickou but the fact is that three Test newbies have been severely punished in the opening two rounds, and Ireland with them.

Are these just the inevitable growing pains that Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara and many others have spoken about at this highest level? Or are we seeing players playing at an elevation beyond them? Only time – and caps – will tell.

Breaking down rugby’s safety conundrum

The last week has intensified the focus on health and safety in the game, thanks in so small part to the spate of HIAs that were required in Cardiff eight days ago and the two cents worth offered up by Johnny Sexton’s former neurologist in France.

Concussion is not the only topic in this debate. The breakdown has long been an arena of concern for reasons other than possible trauma to the head and neck area and the knee injury suffered by England’s Jack Willis on Saturday emphasises this again.

The ‘crocodile roll’ which Sebastian Negri used to evict the 24-year-old from the ruck has long been criticised as a manoeuvre far too dangerous for the rugby field and yet it still hasn’t been outlawed. That has to change.

Italy flanker Sebastian Negri has apologised after his 'crocodile roll' left Jack Willis facing the prospect of a long spell on the sidelines. Picture: David Davies

Add in the red cards this first two weekends for Peter O’Mahony and Zander Fagerson, both of whom launched themselves at speed and connected with the head area at a ruck, and the game’s messiest and most important department is facing an existential crisis.

Same as it ever was for Scotland

Scotland could, and clearly should, be sitting pretty with two wins from two. That they’re not only goes to show that, for all their promise and impressive play, they remain an enigma of a side and a source of immense frustration to their supporters.

England were rusty, one-dimensional and minus a clutch of key players and yet the hosts could well have snatched the win at an empty Twickenham ripe for the plundering in the first round. An historic win for the visitors, it was equal parts warning shot.

Look back over Saturday’s loss to Wales and the red card shown to Fagerson dwindles in importance next to the opportunities the home team had to put the game to bed before conceding sickening tries at the other end.

Next up? France in Paris. By the time Ireland hit Murrayfield in mid-March, both sides could well be scrambling for a finish in the top half of the table. And Scotland will have no-one but themselves to blame.