Ireland fightback falls short as France inflict second Six Nations defeat 

Ireland 13 France 15

Ireland slipped to consecutive Six Nations defeats in the opening two rounds for the first time in 21 years as France continued their unbeaten start to the championship at the Aviva Stadium.

A second losing bonus point in a row will be cold comfort for Andy Farrell and his players with the title now seemingly out of reach but it another agonising defeat for this depleted Ireland side a week on from heartache in Cardiff.

France's Brice Dulin in action against Garry Ringrose of Ireland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tries in both halves, from skipper Charles Ollivon and wing Damian Penaud, did the damage although replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher’s first Test try on 57 minutes and the conversion and a later penalty from replacement fly-half Ross Byrne gave Ireland hope.

Yet France managed the endgame superbly to pick up a second win from two for Fabien Galthié’s young side.

Ireland's Ronan Kelleher scores a try. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

France had shaded the opening half, captain Charles Ollivon scoring the only try of the first 40 minutes when his side were down to 14, lock Bernard Le Roux having been sin-binned on 23 minutes for tripping a kick-chasing Keith Earls.

It had been an even contest to that point, both Burns and Jalibert missing penalty kicks before the Irish fly-half opened the scoring on 20 minutes after French No.8 Gregory Alldritt was penalised for not rolling away at a ruck.

Ireland's James Lowe at full stretch for a try that is later disallowed. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Le Roux’s yellow card initially gave Ireland impetus and a strike move off an attacking lineout saw James Lowe touch down in the corner following excellent hands from Gibson-Park and Burns switched play from right to left. The final pass from Keenan gave the left wing a lot of work to do and the covering tackle was one too many, Lowe’s trailing boot brushing the touchline to rule out the try after being referred to the Television Match Official.

The French lineout had come under pressure throughout the first half but the visiting pack did enough to relieve the pressure and there was no backward step as Galthié’s men prompted and propelled by scrum-half Antoine Dupont advanced upfield and into the Irish 22, Ollivon finishing smartly in the left-hand corner after an attack down the right.

France's Charles Ollivon celebrates after scoring a try with Antoine Dupont. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Jalibert added the conversion as Le Roux returned France to their full complement and the fly-half added another three points just before half-time to send Ireland into the break trailing 10-3 having enjoyed 56 per cent possession.

Whatever plans head coach Andy Farrell had for the second half were quickly redrawn thanks to the loss of three players shortly after the restart. All were for Head Injury Assessments, Ross Byrne replacing fly-half Billy Burns, while prop Cian Healy and captain Iain Henderson clashed heads in a tackle and were both removed. Burns did not return but the forwards did, although not before both sides had scored tries.

Ireland's Cian Healy leaves the pitch with a blood injury. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

First France extended their lead, exposing a defensive error from Lowe, who misjudged his shot out of the line towards Dulin, leaving the French full-back to pass to spare man Damian Penaud to run in for the try.

Jalibert’s missed touchline conversion was quickly followed by Ireland’s try, Ronan Kelleher, on less than a minute as the replacement hooker, caught a loose ball from an attacking lineout, delivered courtesy of a penalty when Earls was taken out in the air by Charles Ollivon, and stole into the corner. Ross Byrne’s conversion put Ireland within a score at 15-10 and he added a penalty soon after on 65 minutes to make it a two-point game at 15-13.

France's Gaël Fickou and Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland tussle for a loose ball. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jalibert missed the chance to extend France’s lead once more, his 71st-minute penalty from long-range striking an upright to set up a tense final nine minutes, much of it spent in the Irish half as France pushed for more insurance on the scoreboard.

That did not come, yet neither did an Irish rescue act, despite a late penalty and multiple phases. Credit to France, their defence held firm pushing Ireland back from the visitors’ 10-metre line to halfway and securing a turnover as Hugo Keenan lost possession in contact that allowed them to find touch and end the game.

France's Grégory Alldritt is tackled by Ireland players, from left, Billy Burns, Josh van der Flier, and CJ Stander. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

IRELAND: H Keenan; K Earls (J Larmour, 68), G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; B Burns (R Byrne, 41 - HIA), J Gibson-Park; C Healy (E Byrne, 42-56 - HIA & 69), R Herring (R Kelleher, 55), A Porter (T Furlong, 53); T Beirne (U Dillane, 72), I Henderson - captain (U Dillane, 42-58 - HIA); R Ruddock, J van der Flier (W Connors, 65), CJ Stander.

Replacement not used: C Casey

FRANCE: B Dulin; D Penaud (T Thomas, 66), A Vincent, G Fickou, G Villiere; M Jalibert, A Dupont; C Baille (H Kolingar, 75), J Marchand (P Bourgarit, 75), M Haouas (U Atonio, 55); B Le Roux, P Willemse (R Taofifenua, 70); A Jelonch (D Cretin, 66), C Ollivon - captain, G Alldritt.

Yellow card: Le Roux 23-33

Replacements not used: B Serin, A Bouthier

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)