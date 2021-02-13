Top 14: Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle win again as Simon Zebo scores in Racing success

Top 14: Toulon 11 La Rochelle 29

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle have kept pace with leaders Toulouse in France's Top 14 after a stunning away win at Toulon this evening.

The result condemned the hosts to a first defeat on home soil since September 2019.

Second half tries from Raymond Rhule and Samuel Lagrange meant that O'Gara's side secured the crucial win, a fourth victory in their last five league games.

🔥 Quelle belle performance des Maritimes, qui s'imposent dans un stade Mayol imprenable depuis 15 matches ! @Rhule11 et Lagrange ont inscrit les deux essais rochelais de la rencontre, en seconde période ! #RCTSR #Top14 #FievreSR 👀 pic.twitter.com/KQCxfWocxb — Stade Rochelais (@staderochelais) February 13, 2021

Toulouse were able to extend their lead at the top to three points however, as they claimed 31-9 bonus-point win over Pau on Friday.

Elsewhere, Simon Zebo was among the try-scorers for Racing 92 as they claimed a 34-26 win over Lyon.

🏉 Esssaaaaaaaiii de Simon, bien servi par une belle passe sautée de Louis Dupichot.

Les 5 points viennent récompenser un bon travail des avants dans les 22 lyonnais (⌚️10')



💙🤍 15-0🐺#R92LOU #RacingFamily pic.twitter.com/Sm7d42en16 — Racing 92 (@racing92) February 13, 2021

There were also wins today for Bordeaux Begles and Castres.