Top 14: Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle win again as Simon Zebo scores in Racing success

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle have kept pace with leaders Toulouse in France's Top 14 after a stunning away win at Toulon this evening.
The result condemned the hosts to a first defeat on home soil since September 2019.
Second half tries from Raymond Rhule and Samuel Lagrange meant that O'Gara's side secured the crucial win, a fourth victory in their last five league games.
🔥 Quelle belle performance des Maritimes, qui s'imposent dans un stade Mayol imprenable depuis 15 matches ! @Rhule11 et Lagrange ont inscrit les deux essais rochelais de la rencontre, en seconde période ! #RCTSR #Top14 #FievreSR 👀 pic.twitter.com/KQCxfWocxb— Stade Rochelais (@staderochelais) February 13, 2021
Toulouse were able to extend their lead at the top to three points however, as they claimed 31-9 bonus-point win over Pau on Friday.
Elsewhere, Simon Zebo was among the try-scorers for Racing 92 as they claimed a 34-26 win over Lyon.
🏉 Esssaaaaaaaiii de Simon, bien servi par une belle passe sautée de Louis Dupichot.— Racing 92 (@racing92) February 13, 2021
Les 5 points viennent récompenser un bon travail des avants dans les 22 lyonnais (⌚️10')
💙🤍 15-0🐺#R92LOU #RacingFamily pic.twitter.com/Sm7d42en16
There were also wins today for Bordeaux Begles and Castres.