Top 14: Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle win again as Simon Zebo scores in Racing success

Second half tries from Raymond Rhule Samuel Lagrange meant that O'Gara's side secured the crucial win
La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara: His side sit second in the Top 14. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 22:24

Top 14: Toulon 11 La Rochelle 29

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle have kept pace with leaders Toulouse in France's Top 14 after a stunning away win at Toulon this evening.

The result condemned the hosts to a first defeat on home soil since September 2019.

Second half tries from Raymond Rhule and Samuel Lagrange meant that O'Gara's side secured the crucial win, a fourth victory in their last five league games.

Toulouse were able to extend their lead at the top to three points however, as they claimed 31-9 bonus-point win over Pau on Friday.

Elsewhere, Simon Zebo was among the try-scorers for Racing 92 as they claimed a 34-26 win over Lyon.

There were also wins today for Bordeaux Begles and Castres.

