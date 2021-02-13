England back to winning ways after six-try rout of Italy

Six Nations: England 41 Italy 18

England have beaten Italy 41-18 in their Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham.

The hosts notched six tries in the impressive win over the Italians.

After bouncing back from last weekend’s opening defeat to Scotland, Kyle Sinckler was pleased England were moving in the right direction.

Sinckler told ITV: “I think it was a step in the right direction. Our intent was a lot better today, especially up front.

“We probably didn’t get the rewards we wanted but in terms of intent – and showing how much it means for us playing for our country – I think it was a step in the right direction and we’re looking forward to the next game.”

More to follow...