Harry Byrne and John Cooney drafted into Ireland squad

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney and uncapped Leinster fly-half Harry Byrne have joined the Irish camp to provide cover for injured duo Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton.
Captain Sexton came off against Wales for a head-injury assessment and will miss tomorrow's clash with France.
Scrum-half Murray also misses out as he is nursing a hamstring injury.
The half-back pairing are replaced this weekend by Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns who start at nine and 10 while Craig Casey and Ross Byrne are in line to feature from the bench.
Cooney and Harry Byrne come into the set-up and will be available to provide cover if there are any more injuries ahead of Sunday's clash.