Andy Farrell urges rookie half-backs to step up against France

Andy Farrell has challenged Ireland’s Test rookie half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns to take the next step in their careers and deal with tomorrow’s challenge of leading their side to victory over France.

With just 10 caps between them, the pair must fill a chasm in terms of experience in the absence of the injured Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton, who was unable to complete his return to play protocols following a head injury against Wales last week.

The French, rejuvenated under head coach Fabien Galthié and inspired by scrum-half Antoine Dupont, are recognised as the form team in the championship after a 50-10 opening-round hammering of Italy but Ireland boss Farrell said this was an important building block in the scrum-half and fly-half’s international careers.

“I suppose to get to be those experienced players, they have to deal with situations like this,” Farrell said yesterday.

“That’s the challenge of international rugby, that if you want a long and fruitful international career, these are the games that you want to be involved in.

“Those young lads who have come into the French side have taken their chance and they’re becoming a little bit more experienced as they go.”

Burns, who earns his fifth Ireland cap tomorrow will also be required to bounce back immediately from the trauma of his missed penalty kick to the corner at the end of last week’s opening game in Cardiff, when he failed to deliver the platform for a final lineout in added time and instead ended the game by sending the ball dead with Wales 21-16 victors.

The Ulster fly-half came in for plenty of criticism and was visibly distraught in the immediate aftermath of his error but Farrell urged tolerance of all players on social media.

“I suppose the message would be, just treat people as you would like to be treated yourself, that’s all,” he added.

Ireland have enough on their plates as it is with Dupont and fly-half Matthieu Jalibert set to pull the strings for France at Aviva Stadium tomorrow and Farrell added: “You’ve got to control the game.

“The way that France like to play is that they kick a lot of ball. They don’t overplay at all.

“They have no dead rucks... they kick a hell of a lot because they want to play in the right parts of the field and the right parts of the field is obviously in your half for them.

“So they’re after quick turnover ball and on counter-attack they’re very dangerous. They’re really hot on defensive pressure, breakdown-pressure-wise. Obviously they’re after turnover ball or penalties where they kick you into the corner, they’ve got a good set-piece. So it’s not allowing them access, which is absolutely key at the same time, making sure that our kick-chase and our transition to defence is where it needs to be.”

For all the dangers posed by the French, though, Farrell was backing his players to put in a big performance in adversity seven days on from defeat and the loss of key players, also including the suspended Peter O’Mahony and James Ryan, who did not complete his post-HIA return to play protocols.

“From the start of the week, you would imagine, wouldn’t you, that the lads would have been gutted coming off a loss but they were buoyant on Monday.

“You get the general chats around the group and then you get to work on Tuesday, they were certainly buoyant because they know that they performed pretty well in part.

“They know that it was an opportunity that got away from them but at the same time they know there’s a week ahead with a massive challenge against a really good side to show again how much improvement we’ve got. And they’ve trained like that this week. Plus we’re playing at home. We love playing at home and there’s no better opponent really than the guys you are tipping as favourites.

“So why would we not get excited about that?”