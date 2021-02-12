Nick Tompkins ‘surprised’ Peter O’Mahony didn’t get longer ban

Wales centre Nick Tompkins has admitted his surprise Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony was not banned for longer than three weeks following his red card in Cardiff.

Munster captain O’Mahony — who captained the British & Irish Lions in their first Test with New Zealand in 2017 — was sent off against Wales for recklessly charging into a ruck.

The 31-year-old’s forearm and shoulder smashed into the head of hapless Wales prop Tomas Francis at the Principality Stadium, leaving referee Wayne Barnes no option but to show red.

O’Mahony was this week handed a three-match ban meaning he will miss Ireland’s games with France, Italy, and Scotland. He will be available to face England on March 20.

An independent disciplinary committee found O’Mahony’s actions amounted to “reckless contact with the head” and that the entry point was mid-range, which carries a six-week suspension.

That six-week period was halved for the lack of aggravating off-field factors, the player’s previous record, and his conduct in the hearing.

O’Mahony’s seemingly lenient punishment shocked many, including Tompkins who said: “I’m not sure I’m going to be shouldering anyone to the face anytime soon!

“If you do that, you’re pretty much going to be sent off. What it does mean is that you have to be controlled with whatever you’re doing when you go into a ruck.

“If you lose control with whatever it is, you’re done. I’m not really sure you can argue with an elbow or a shoulder to the face. I’m surprised he (O’Mahony) didn’t get longer, to be honest.”

O’Mahony became the first Irishman to be sent off in Six Nations history in the 14th minute in Cardiff. He also saw red for Munster against Scarlets after receiving two yellow cards for illegal ruck clear-outs. Top Welsh referee Nigel Owens, now retired from international rugby, hinted O’Mahony is now a marked man by officials because of his exploits at the contact area.

“You are aware if someone has been sent off before for it,” said Owens. “I’m not saying Peter O’Mahony is a dirty player one bit but he certainly has a bit of history doing that type of action.

“Players know you can’t go into situations like that, off your feet, leading with the shoulder, forearm or the head. That was probably one of the easiest red cards Wayne Barnes will have to give.”

Player welfare is the hottest topic in rugby right now and Six Nations referees have been told to clamp down on incidents which put those on the field in danger.

It comes after a group of former players, including ex England and Wales internationals Steve Thompson and Alix Popham, have revealed they have been diagnosed with early onset dementia and probable Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) caused from repeated head blows while playing. They have started legal action against World Rugby, England’s Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union for alleged negligence.

After O’Mahony was sent off, Ireland were beaten 21-16 by Wales. Their midfielder Tompkins revealed his team had been warned over their discipline before the Six Nations kicked off.

Tompkins starts for Wales against Scotland in Edinburgh Saturday with both teams looking to make it two wins from two in the 2021 Championship.

“One of the big and key discussion points before the tournament started was how hot the referees are and how squeaky clean you’ve got to be,” Tompkins said.

“You have to have control and know what you’re doing.”