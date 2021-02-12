Government corrects Health Act error that appeared to ban Six Nations games

The Government has today amended the Health Act to correct the error that appeared to prevent Sunday’s Six Nations game between Ireland and France taking place.

The Irish Examiner that the previous version of the act, as per restrictions on sporting events (Statutory Instrument 701/2020), did not allow for international sport to take place in the state.

It stated games can be organised providing "every person participating the event" is "a professional sportsperson who receives payment for training and playing sport under a contract of employment with a soccer club or the rugby football organisation commonly known as referred to as the Irish Rugby Football Union".

After the Department of Health confirmed they were examining the issue, they confirmed this evening that a change to the legislation had been made so as to allow games involving players not contracted to the Irish Rugby Football Association to go ahead.

The amendment states that a person “may participate in a sporting event specified in the certification, engage in training held in preparation for that sporting event, or both” upon being presented by a certificate by Sport Ireland.

Although Sunday’s fixture in the Aviva Stadium was never considered to be in jeopardy, the oversight in the drafting of the amendment was a source of embarrassment for the Department of Health. In Galway last month Connacht hosted Ospreys in a Pro 14 game which legally wasn’t permitted.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner yesterday, the IRFU said they were unaware of any potential issue until the article appeared on the Irish Examiner website.

“The IRFU continues to operate under the protocols and arrangements that have allowed professional rugby to operate successfully, without any significant Covid-19 issues, since late last year. We look forward to welcoming the French players, who are also in a secure bubble, to Dublin this weekend.”