Teddy Thomas is still battling to win over French rugby public

France’s electrifying winger Teddy Thomas — who has swapped a two-try starting role against Italy for a place among Les Bleus’ ‘finisseurs’ this weekend — really should be spoiled for choice.

Racing have said they will not renew his contract — and so it is easy to imagine rival clubs queuing down the street for the chance to sign him.

But, strangely, it seems not many presidents are hammering at his door. The 27-year-old, who has 15 tries in 23 internationals — who has touched down five times in the 13-month Fabien Galthie era alone — has no idea where he will play his club rugby next season.

Rumours of a switch to Bordeaux were quickly shut down by head coach Christophe Urios: “We know the qualities of Teddy Thomas, but this is not a position where we need to recruit,” he said. “We have Santi (Cordero), Ben (Lam), Kiki (Cros) who will be back, young Nathanaël Hulleu. We also have the possibility of playing Romain (Buros).”

And it seems he will have to take a salary cut if he is to make what many see as the perfect move for him - to those free-running organisers of rugby chaos Toulouse.

Toulon, too, have reportedly made their interest known — but beyond those two French clubs, options on home soil seem to be few and far between.

Thomas is a player who clearly would attract interest from overseas, but that brings its own problems — not least it would most likely mean giving up his international career two years out from a World Cup in France.

There’s no doubt international coach Fabien Galthie clearly rates the Racing wingman. He has stuck with him, despite some concerns over his club form, and played him more than once based entirely on his training camp efforts.

Thomas had not been selected for the ciel et bleus’ Champions Cup final defeat to Exeter in October, and was in something of a selectorial lull at the club, when he was picked for France’s training squad ahead of the extended autumn international window.

And this may be part of the problem. One unnamed Top 14 coach has pointed out exactly what is involved when a club signs a player who is likely to be called up for France. “Recruiting an international means hiring a player who will be absent for 12 games a season. It’s not easy.”

Thomas can be the best of players. Only Philippe Bernat-Salle has a better tries-to-Test ratio for France. He has pace to burn, and a step to rival Cheslin Kolbe — that run through a crowded defence that led eventually to France’s opening try, and the looping, languid break to release Anthony Dupont for his score against Italy are proof of that.

Yet, he can just as easily be the worst of players. Repeated injuries and dips in performance mean his first 16 caps took five years to accumulate.

His three Six Nations outings in 2020 were the most he has managed in a single tournament. Injuries willing, it is at least likely he will go better this year.

There was a three-year gap between try number four, scored on his second international outing in November 2014, and try number five, three Novembers later.

And there have long been questions over his defensive ability. And yet his tackle success rate is higher than Damian Penaud, who replaces him in France’s starting line-up.

And Racing team-mate Simon Zebo believes that criticism is unfair. “I don’t know any winger in the world who’s recognized as a big tackler,” the former Ireland fullback told Rugbyrama. “Put the biggest tackler in the championship against Teddy Thomas, one on one and Teddy will beat him nine times out of 10.

“When you are defending on the wing, you are not trying to stop a prop or a second row who’s running straight at you. You’re against the most agile players, with the biggest bursts of speed on the planet.

“If the wingers did not sometimes miss their tackles, there would be no try. Wouldn’t that be a bit boring? I have seen the greatest defenders on the planet look like idiots against Doug Howlett or Bryan Habana … Teddy is no less good than them in defense. Frankly, the debate surrounding his tackle technique is ridiculous.”

It is highly probable expectations of him are too high. Whenever he doesn’t have an exceptional game, he is considered poor.

Thomas is a ridiculously talented player, but he is not allowed to be anything less. He is not allowed to have a bad game. As he said himself in an interview on beIN Sports, “It would be nice to be judged by my true worth, as a rugby player, and not an extraordinary rugby player who has to do only extraordinary things and who, otherwise, is not respected.”