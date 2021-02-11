Salanoa returns in useful Munster workout 

Connacht Eagles 7 Munster A 16

Munster prop Roman Salanoa, who missed his first start against Benetton a few weeks ago, made a successful return to action in a useful workout for both sides at the Sportsground in Galway.

The 23-year old Hawaiin, who suffered a back injury in the warm-up away to Benetton two weeks ago when he was due for his first start after three appearances off the bench, came through the opening half without any issues.

His replacement Jeremy Loughman made an immediate impact with the opening try and the loosehead was one of several with senior experience under his belt in a Munster side that held an edge against a more youthful Connacht Eagles side.

The visitors' second try came from one of their less experienced players with 21-year-old Young Munster winger Conor Phillips crossing late in the game.

A Jack Crowley penalty gave Munster a 3-0 interval lead having played against the stiff breeze in the opening half.

Munster’s Conor Phillips scores his side's second try

He switched positions at the break, moving to the centre to allow the equally promising Jake Flannery take over at out-half.

A yellow card to experienced Connacht prop Paddy McAllister proved costly after the break as Munster drove from a lineout penalty and while the initial forays were defended, Loughman squeezed over for the opening try.

Former Munster player Conor Fitzgerald hit back for Connacht with a try after a tapped penalty and he also added the difficult conversion into the teeth of the breeze to cut the gap to 8-7 after 49 minutes.

Both sides emptied their benches but the tempo of the game continued to increase with Flannery extending Munster’s lead with a penalty after 65 minutes.

Connacht pushed for a try to win it but Munster countered and former Crescent College winger Phillips wrapped it up in the closing stages after an intercept from Sean French.

Scorers for Connacht:

Try: C Fitzgerald Con: Fitzgerald

Munster:

Tries: J Loughman, C Phillips Pens: J Crowley, J Flannery

CONNACHT EAGLES: C Dean (Jennings 71); D Kilgallen, S Jennings (T O’Halloran 40), C Forde, O McNulty; C Fitzgerald, C Reilly; P McAllister (C Ward 65), D Tierney-Martin (E de Buitlear 70), D Robertson-McCoy (C Kenny 65); C Prendergast, D Murray (H Costello 16, D McCormack 70); S O’Brien (D Byrne 24), C Booth (C Ward 43-53, O McCormack 53), S Masterson.

MUNSTER A: D Sweetnam; S French (Jonathan Wren 58), A McHenry (French 75), J Flannery, L Coombes (C Phillips 39); J Crowley, P Patterson (E Coughlan 58); L O’Connor (J Wycherley 50), D Barron (S Buckley 69), R Salanoa (J Loughman 40); P Kelly, T Ahern (C Hurley 65); A Kendellen (E Clarke 70), J Daly, J O’Sullivan.

Ref: Sean Gallagher (IRFU).