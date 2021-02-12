Iain Henderson to captain Ireland as Johnny Sexton and James Ryan ruled out

Bily Burns has been handed the chance to atone for his late error in Cardiff by being named as Ireland’s starting fly-half to face France on Sunday in the enforced absence of captain Johnny Sexton.

Ireland will be without both their experienced half-backs at Aviva Stadium with Sexton not progressing sufficiently through his return to play protocols following a head injury in the loss to Wales while Conor Murray strained a hamstring in training during the week and has been replaced by Jamison Gibson-Park.

So Burns replaces Sexton a week on after leaving the Principality Stadium visibly distraught following a penalty that missed touched and denied Ireland the chance to launch a last-ditch attack from a close-in lineout, the ball going dead and ending the Guinness Six Nations opener with a 21-16 win for Wales.

A start for Gibson-Park at nine also opens up a place on the bench for Munster scrum-half Craig Casey to make his Test debut from the replacements.

Sexton and Murray are not the only absentees from that first-round defeat with second row James Ryan also failing to complete his return to play protocols having been removed in the 24th minute in Cardiff for a Head Injury Assessment. Iain Henderson comes off the bench to replace Ryan and will captain Ireland for the first time, his country’s 108th skipper.

Head coach Andy Farrell has also had to accommodate the loss of Peter O’Mahony from the back row following the flanker’s three-match suspension handed down to him in midweek following a red card for foul play against Wales and Leinster’s in-form Rhys Ruddock comes in at blindside flanker in an otherwise unchanged back row alongside Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander.

It is the same front row that started against Wales with Cian Healy set to win his 106th Test cap to move him ahead of John Hayes (105) as Ireland’s most capped prop while the centres and back three are also unchanged.

Further changes on the bench see Ed Byrne come in at loosehead prop for Dave Kilcoyne as cover for Healy, Ultan Dillane move onto the replacements for Henderson at lock and Ross Byrne as fly-half cover for Burns.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Billy Burns, Jamison Gibson Park; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.