Zebo: 'The idea playing again in Munster and playing in the World Cup is very attractive'

Simon Zebo has admitted a return to Munster and the prospect of one final World Cup with Ireland are tempting as he moves closer to a decision on his future.
Asked whether he expected to stay in France or return to Ireland at the end of his current deal with Racing 92, the 30-year-old told French website Rugbyrama: "I am very close to having made a decision. Both options have their good side: I love my life in Paris, I would like to help Racing win the Champions Cup, but the idea of one day playing again in Munster and playing in the World Cup is also very attractive. I think I'll settle all of that next week."
Zebo left Munster in 2018, to form a pacy and elusive backs contingent at La Defense Arena, alongside the likes of Finn Russell, Teddy Thomas, Juan Imhoff and Virimi Vakatawa.
In his first season, he ran in 16 tries in 26 outings. But he made just six starts in an injury-plagued second season and failed to cross the tryline in the Top 14 before coronavirus ended that season early.
Whispers have surrounded his future for some time. It was reported last March that he was ready to exercise the one-year extension clause in his contract. There were also rumours of a possible trans-Atlantic adventure in America's MLR.
But reports now suggest that Racing's bosses, impressed by his form since he returned from a foot injury that delayed the start of his season, are trying to keep hold of him.
Although Argentinian Emiliano Boffelli - World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2017 - arrived in January amid expectations he would be the club's long-term solution at 15, the Ireland international is ahead of him, Kurtley Beale, and Louis Dupichot as the club's first-choice fullback.