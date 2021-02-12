Zebo: 'The idea playing again in Munster and playing in the World Cup is very attractive'

Simon Zebo has admitted a return to Munster and the prospect of one final World Cup with Ireland are tempting as he moves closer to a decision on his future.

Asked whether he expected to stay in France or return to Ireland at the end of his current deal with Racing 92, the 30-year-old told French website Rugbyrama: "I am very close to having made a decision. Both options have their good side: I love my life in Paris, I would like to help Racing win the Champions Cup, but the idea of one day playing again in Munster and playing in the World Cup is also very attractive. I think I'll settle all of that next week."