James Lowe learns that mistakes come at a higher price at Test level

James Lowe says it as he sees it. Has done since he arrived in Ireland.

The residency rule that has allowed him, a Kiwi born and bred, to turn out for this country after three years living in Dublin? Stupid, he said a few years back. And as for the Six Nations? Well, it’s not like it kept him awake at night down on the South Island.

“It’s one of those things,” he said ahead of Sunday’s game against France.

“Unfortunately, due to the time difference, unless you’re coming home from town at three in the morning, you’re not catching too much of it live.”

It’s an honesty that has endeared him to fans and media alike since he joined Leinster in 2017. That, his electrifying play on the wing and the manner in which he has embraced the cultures at Leinster and now with the national side.

His appreciation for the grand old Championship has mushroomed too. Words like ‘awesome’ and ‘amazing’ spill out as he discusses it but his first-ever Six Nations game was a bit of a mixed bag.

He carried often and with good effect, and allied it with a howitzer boot, but the George North and Louis Rees-Zammit tries found him wanting positionally and sparked memories of defensive difficulties when he first pitched up in Dublin.

He addressed that shortcoming back then but over a period of time. The learning curve is steeper in the international game.

He knows it and it’s him who makes first mention of those tries conceded when asked to sum up the difference between the club and country.

“Obviously, mistakes are amplified, aren’t they? That’s the big thing. The small margins, that’s huge. Doesn’t matter if someone said I’d almost 200 carry metres on the weekend but unfortunately it was 20 metres down my sideline and one of them resulted in a try,

That’s the big difference at the end of the day. Something I’ll definitely work on. I didn’t even realise but I hadn’t played in eleven weeks either and they sort of told me that after. It doesn’t feel like that.

“I’ve been in and around professional set-ups and environments trying to learn, going to as many meetings as possible. I didn’t feel out of my depth by any means, I was ready to rumble. I felt fit and keen, but that’s the main difference. Mistakes are amplified at this level.”

There’s no doubt but that, despite a try on debut against Wales in the autumn, we have yet to see the best of him in green. Hardly surprising after only three caps in and when many old pros will say it takes twice that just to catch your breath.

Speaking of which, it was an inability to fill his lungs again after four gruelling phases of play in Twickenham late last year which he blamed for an inability to catch Johnny May and the criticism that followed his opponent’s 85-metre try.

Most obviously from Chris Ashton.

The former England wing claimed Lowe was too big, too heavy and too slow and that he seemed to be carrying either a dresser, or a tractor, or an odd combination of both, as he tried and failed to cover May’s chip ahead.

“99% of people who talk... He’s actually one of the people who’s been there and understands but 99% of people who voice their opinion, they’re not the ones I care about or worry about.

“There’s a group of men here who have set out on a mission to achieve something and we’ll tell each other square to the face. It’s a professional environment based on performance, we’re all in here going in the same direction, trying to achieve the same things.

“For me, that’s all that really matters.”

Lowe has met everything this past four years with positivity and charm.

He sat out Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat of Racing 92 in 2018 due to limitations on the numbers of Kiwis and Aussies in a match-day squad and yet described the experience in Bilbao as one of the best days of his life.

This has been an “interesting” year. Go back 12 months and he was on a jet-ski in 30-degree weather back home and, while France is the focus this week, he can’t help but let the head and heart think of those so far away as he goes about his business.

“Yeah. Like, New Zealand is a fully functioning place at the moment, so it’s nice to know that my family and my parents are all healthy and safe. That’s the one good thing. On the flip-side, my girlfriend is at home by herself.

“She’s been there for the last two and a half weeks, gets a bit of cabin fever, missing people, obviously. I call her every morning on the way in and on the way out. I feel a bit gutted for her more than anything. I get to socialise with 30-odd dudes every day.”