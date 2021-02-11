French wary of 'outstanding tactician' Johnny Sexton

A 'maturing' France side will be wary of 'outstanding tactician' Johnny Sexton as they seek to step up their development with a first win in Dublin in 10 years.

Backs coach Laurent Labit, who worked with Sexton at Racing 92, sidestepped the concussion controversy that has surrounded the player this week after two French neurosurgeons questioned whether the Irish fly-half should be able to play on Sunday.

Sexton - who is currently going through return-to-play protocols but is expected to make Ireland's starting line-up - had said he was saddened by comments made this week by Jean-Francois Chermann, who had treated him during his two-year spell at the Top 14 club and who had stood him down for 12 weeks for concussion.

“I had the chance to work for two seasons with at Racing," Labit told reporters during a video press conference on Thursday. "Johnny is someone who recovers very, very quickly - physically and mentally, he is very strong."

He reiterated the concussion protocols that all players go through. "There are protocols that are applied. If is on the field on Sunday, it is because he will have got the green light to play. Therefore, he will not take any risk.

"I know he will do anything to be on the pitch and at his level. He has a heart for the big day because he knows it's a very important game for Ireland on Sunday. And Johnny is a key element for them. an outstanding tactician, their ringmaster.” Labit added that France have worked hard on their defence this week, after the Ireland camp said they were planning to exploit defensive flaws spotted in the match against Italy. "It was the first game," he said. "And it is always difficult to start a competition . We know that there are things to improve everywhere, at the breakdown, in defense, in attack.

"We have worked on that. The Irish say they have spotted things. We will see on Sunday if they were right."

France have not won in Dublin since 2011, and forwards coach William Servat said ending that losing streak would be an indication of Les Bleus' growing maturity.

"It's a very important game," he said. "The Irish, with 14 players for almost the entire game against Wales once again showed their fighting skills. They are always very tough, they have a lot of character.

"This France team wants to build itself, to grow. To build a team and a state of mind, you have to win this kind of match. The France team needs to assert itself by playing well on hostile terrain.

Even without a crowd at the Aviva, he expects a tough game. "We know that fighting spirit allows them to do some incredible things.

"We haven't won there for 10 years. Even without an audience, there will be engagement. We know their character, their virtues, their mental strength. We expect fierce opposition."