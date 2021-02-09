Tyler Bleyendaal relishing new challenge as Hurricanes coach

Former Munster out-half Tyler Bleyendaal says he is excited by the new challenge as he begins his coaching career as an assistant at Super Rugby’s Hurricanes.

The 30-year-old was forced to call time on his Munster career last year, due to a persistent neck injury.

Bleyendaal impressed during his five-year spell at Munster but was hampered by injury, making just 62 appearances in that time.

Bleyendaal is now back home in New Zealand and beginning a new chapter in his rugby career with the Wellington-based club, under head coach Jason Holland, another former Munster favourite.

“It’s been a great five weeks so far and we’re really excited for the games we have now,” Bleyendaal told allblacks.com.

“It’s all about putting the best foot forward and if we provide the framework they can shine and I’m just excited to see what they’ve got.

“From what I’ve seen from our guys out on the field there is some great potential and guys who are really willing to have a crack.

“The defences have to account for that and likewise, the attack has to break down the defence.”

Bleyendaal played for Crusaders in Super Rugby before his move to the Irish province in 2015,