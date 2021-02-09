Peter O’Mahony banned for Ireland’s next three games

Peter O’Mahony has been suspended for Ireland’s next three Guinness Six Nations matches following a disciplinary hearing resulting from his red card against Wales last Sunday.

The Ireland back-rower, who appeared before an independent disciplinary committee via video conference on Tuesday, did not contest referee Wayne Barnes’ decision to send him off for a reckless charge into a ruck that made contact with Wales prop Tomas Francis’s head.

O’Mahony admitted the act of dangerous play in a ruck and that the breach of Law 9.20 (a) and (b) (Dangerous play in a ruck or maul) merited a red card.

The Ireland star, who gave oral evidence to the three-person committee, was suspended from February 7 to next March 14 after the committee determined the entry-point on World Rugby’s tariff of offences was mid-range.

That carries a six-week suspension but committee members Mike Hamlin (England), Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Val Toma (Romania) accepted there were no off-field aggravating factors, and determined that having taken into consideration O’Mahony’s record and conduct in the hearing, that he was entitled to a 50 per cent reduction of the sanction in mitigation.

That amounts to missing three meaningful matches and the flanker is free to play again on March 15, five days before Ireland is due to play its final game of the 2021 Six Nations at home to England.

Speaking ahead of the hearing about O’Mahony’s red card, Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby had said of the player: “He’s gutted but he had to leave the field, the lads had to continue for a large chunk of the game with 14 men. He’s going through the process today of the hearing and he’s able, I guess, to give his account of what happened but people make mistakes. That happens.

“On the whole, we responded really to that and I think obviously it would have been far better if we’d have had 15 men on the pitch but the decision was made. There were other decisions in the game that weren’t made and we have to deal with that so disappointment and massive disappointment for Pete himself.

“He’ll have to deal with that himself but certainly the guys have rallied round and hopefully we’ll get him back into the mix sooner rather than later.”

With fellow back-rower Caelan Doris still out of the squad having shown symptoms of a possible concussion last week, Ireland on Tuesday called in Leinster’s Jack Conan while releasing the uncapped Gavin Coombes back to Munster.

Easterby also confirmed that the Irish management was planning for captain and fly-half Johnny Sexton and lock James Ryan to be involved this weekend having each been removed during the Wales game for Head Injury Assessments.

The pair have progressed successfully so far through their mandated six-stage return to play protocols and Easterby said there had been no setbacks so far.