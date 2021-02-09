'In order to stand out from the crowd, many fans choose to be outrageous'

Q: Were you surprised by the level of vitriol towards a couple of Irish players after the defeat to Wales?

A: Not necessarily. Over the past numbers of years, the level of general vitriol on social platforms has increased. It has become something of a wild-west where people are free to throw insults about at will and not be held accountable.

Owing to the popularity of their sport, our players accept that they are figures of public interest and that, therefore, criticism is part and parcel of the job. Debate has always underpinned fan engagement but checks and balances should also attach in public forums. The level of targeted and personal abuse that players or anybody of public interest regularly have to endure is simply unacceptable.

Q: Why do you think there has been such a rise in such online attacks on sportspeople in general in the past year?

A: The lack of gatherings for matches has served to compound the negative discourse. Where once people were able to share their views or vent their frustrations while watching the game with friends in the stadiums, in the pubs or at home, the only outlet available to them now is through their devices.

With greater numbers interacting online, the voice of the armchair analyst is amplified. Yet in order to stand out from the crowd, many choose to be as outrageous as possible thereby increasing the propensity for vile abuse. It’s a peculiar way to seek out validation but it is validation nonetheless. Unfortunately, this is often at another human being’s expense.

Q: How damaging is such abuse for players?

A: Nobody likes to be the subject of criticism, be it constructive or otherwise. Taking it back a step or two, in order to survive we have evolved to react faster to negative stimuli. While constructive feedback can ultimately serve to improve, personal criticism can weigh more heavily upon us. Players should be aware that they should not take criticism from someone they wouldn’t ordinarily take advice from. However, it’s hard to shut out those voices entirely when you are being directly addressed and tagged in posts. We have learned that the more experienced players often handle the situation by muting their accounts or simply switching off for periods of time. Yet in an increasingly virtual world that is easier said than done - especially where players are based in camp and the only contact they have with family and friends is through the same device that carries all the negativity.

For younger players, ‘switching off’ can require something of a behavioral change because they have lived a lot of their lives through social media. As a young player making a name in the game, they become accustomed to reading glowing praise of their performances in the media or through social commentary. It’s addictive! Just as the positive endorsements carry greater weight when you are thrust into a professional environment, the negative opinions can come down on players like a ton of bricks. Many young players end up learning that the hard way. It becomes about trying to stay on an even keel by remembering it’s never as good as you think it is, nor is it as bad as you think it is either.

Either way, it can affect players. In the first instance, it may have an impact from a performance perspective in which case it becomes a matter for the team. However, if a player wishes to seek out further help, Rugby Players Ireland has a mental wellbeing service in place which provides players with access to a range of expert professionals around the country.

Q: What advice do you give to rugby players who have suffered such online abuse?

A: From the time they come into professional rugby in Ireland, Rugby Players Ireland tries to equip players with the skills to navigate their way through the professional rugby world. Throughout the season we run a series of modules and workshops designed to meet their needs ranging from financial management to career guidance. Notably, social media takes on added emphasis each year.

Social media is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, we have to educate and make players aware of the risks that come with having an online profile. On the other, we are also at pains to ensure they appreciate the many advantages an online presence can have in terms of their own personal brand and engagement. For players in such a finite career, this is of immense importance.

Ultimately, in addition to social media policies supplied by their teams, it’s about working with the individual to balance their considerations and determine what works best.

Q: Is this something that has been discussed with other sporting organisations in Ireland?

A: Prior to the election last year, several sporting organisations, including Rugby Players Ireland, were invited by Hildegarde Naughton TD to meet with the Oireachtas Communications Committee to discuss the experiences of our members in relation to social media. We have a close relationship with other player representative bodies in Ireland while we have learned a great deal through working with international organisations such as FIFPro, the Professional Players Federation (UK) and the World Players Association.

We also continue to be in regular dialogue with the IRFU on a range of matters. Of late, focus has been on mapping a way through the pandemic but this represents another opportunity to leverage our voice and encourage elected officials to ensure the necessary safeguards are in place for all in the forthcoming Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill.

Q: Will there come a time when sportspeople may have to avoid social media platforms completely?

A: I hope not because while people are quick to scapegoat the online platforms, the same outlets can also be immensely positive and influential tools. Above all, social media is a key player in the overall popularity of the sport and therefore we need to protect much of the conversation and dialogue that already takes place.

On an individual level, meanwhile, we encourage our players to contribute to society in meaningful ways and much of this can be achieved through social media. For example, at the outset of the lockdown our Executive Board members worked with the HSE on a campaign for the purpose of galvanising the public in adhering to public safety measures. Many of their teammates also helped to rally the community. We have also used social media extensively for the Tackle Your Feelings campaign to encourage people to be more proactive in the management of their mental wellbeing.

Additionally, players are often very grateful for the opportunities that have enabled their career so to give something back they like to associate with charities, campaigns and causes. While their training and travel schedules don’t allow for regular interaction, they can use their online presence to highlight some great work being done in charitable and not-for-profit sectors.

Personal use of social media also give fans a glimpse into life as a professional athlete. Players’ profiles are consequently boosted by their connectedness to the fans. Naturally, this has inevitable benefits for their popularity and in turn, their commercial value.

Furthermore, much of Rugby Players Ireland’s work is focused on preparing players for life after rugby. Many people won’t have much of an idea what a player gets up to beyond the 80 minutes on the pitch at the weekend, but the player can use their social media to interact with businesses, highlight their interests and put some of the stepping stones in place that will ultimately help with their transition out of the sport.

Internet troll:

Q: Where does the responsibility for this lie - with the social media companies or with the government?

A: Online media regulation is very much in its infancy in Ireland but through the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill, the Government has taken the first steps to tackle harmful online content. This Bill aims to place greater onus on the operators of online services through the creation of an Online Safety Commissioner and online safety codes.

In overseeing online safety, the Online Safety Commissioner will hold social media companies accountable for what is already deemed to be illegal material but it also goes a step further with regard to content that purports to intimidate or threaten individuals. While it is a step in the right direction, I do fear that there may yet be greater lengths to go in terms of policing individual behaviours.

While the is in framework in place, this has yet to be scrutinised, debated and drafted so it remains unclear how this area will actually develop. However, at a European level is Ireland is obligated to introduce some measures, so the hope would be that much of what is proposed from an Irish perspective will duly follow.

Q: How much of it is personal responsibility as well?

A: A huge amount of trust is invested in online users. This trust is in good faith and largely justified, however there are prevailing concerns with regard to anonymity and the dissociation between online and physical interactions.

While there are existing policies in place for offensive behaviour, there is no clear intersection between illegal content and harmful content. Furthermore, there is little by way of tangible deterrents that might prompt users to reconsider their posting. Even if verified accounts were to be introduced, would this discourage those who already show a blatant disregard for their online conduct?

Ultimately, the internet is far too vast a space to entirely eradicate unwarranted commentary. There are subjective arguments and jurisdictional considerations. Words are nebulous and can carry several interpretations. Furthermore, what might be deemed offensive or illegal in Ireland, might not be viewed in the same light in another country from where a ‘fan’ is posting. All we can do is try to manage the situation as best we can, where we can.

Q: The English FA issued a statement this week saying they “believe that enough is enough in this battle against anonymous keyboard warriors who hide in a world of impunity” Do you think we have reached a turning point in this debate?

A: We have reached many apparent turning points before, yet the problem persists. Social media can be a force for good. Unfortunately, it brings out the worst in people all too often. While we welcome the regulatory framework for online safety, this must now become a priority issue. For too long we have been playing catch-up and too many have suffered. It can’t wait any longer.

*Richard McElwee is Communications Manager and Legal Counsel for Rugby Players Ireland.