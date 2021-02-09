Ronan O’Gara: ‘You have got to be looking at five metres before the corner flag’

Of all the opinions aired after Billy Burns kicked his penalty dead and killed Ireland’s chances of the win in Cardiff, Johnny Sexton’s were the most informative and authoritative. Whether you agreed with them or not was another thing entirely.

The Ireland captain had earlier kicked his own touch finder long and over the end line in an effort to chase the game but his reasoning for both errors was anchored in the realpolitik of test rugby where lineouts and mauls from five metres can lead to tries but those from 10 almost never do.

“I said to him: ‘You’ve got to go for it’ and he did,” Sexton explained.

His take was simple: Better to roll the dice than to play it safe. You either pin it to the five-metre line or you go home. Hero or villain. A binary choice.

Ronan O’Gara brought a fresh set of eyes, and a different take, to it.

Otherwise engaged on Sunday afternoon, when his La Rochelle side lost narrowly away to Racing 92, he digested fragments of footage from Cardiff on the bus trip home.

None of the post-match reaction or analysis troubled him.

“For me, okay, it is a very interesting subject because the corner flag is irrelevant nowadays. For every kicker, the corner flag is now the five-metre line because you can’t get a lineout [beyond] the five-metre line.

“So for me you have the massive margin of error for kickers from the 30-metre range to the corner flag. You have four metres to miss and probably five with the benefit of doubt in the five metres to the corner flag.

“In Augusta that’s the water. You know there that it is competition over, tournament over if you are trying to get down in two or whatever to use that analogy. So you have got to be looking at five metres before the corner flag.”

That Burns failed to execute as required didn’t surprise him. O’Gara has long been open about his own failures and the painful lessons he learned early on in his career and he noted that Burns found himself standing over that kick with little experience at test level.

“Shit happens, you just have to get on with it,” he said.

Ireland did just that when Peter O’Mahony saw red after just 14 minutes. O’Gara, who said Ireland would have beaten Wales by 10 points with 15 men, had no truck with the decision to dismiss but he had sympathy for his old team-mate and wonders how the need to protect players can co-exist with the realities of the modern ruck.

“I don’t have an answer for you because so many players, the Pococks of the world, the fellas that are poaching the ball, if you take that bit away from the game then, from a coach’s point of view, they’re not that interesting.

“Winning those penalties are absolutely crucial, but if someone locks onto the ball, sometimes technique goes out the window and you have to really arrive with impetus to shift them and sometimes it’s too hard, as we’ve seen.”

Ronan O'Gara was speaking at the launch of Aviva's Safe To Dream Team, an online hub which aims to improve access for young people on their sporting journey within clubs or at home, through online skills videos, and advice and support from leading sport ambassadors. Picture: INPHO/Farid Makhlouf

If that’s a conundrum way beyond Ireland’s remit then the out-half situation is one that only they can address. O’Gara expects Sexton to recover from the head knock suffered against Wales in time for France this Sunday but the long-term picture remains unclear.

Burns and Ross Byrne are the back-ups in situ for now. Jack Carty made do with playing for Connacht last weekend, Joey Carbery is still marked absent while Paddy Jackson obviously hasn’t played for Ireland for three-and-a-half years now and counting.

If the answer isn’t evident in that cohort then it will have to be found in the generation below it and Harry Byrne continues to have his backers for an elevation to the international ranks despite having yet to play European rugby for Leinster. Too soon, then?

“It depends on the vision of Andy Farrell. The criteria for selection for the Italy game is very different because everyone knows that the result isn’t at stake but you want to set up your ten to succeed and get a taste for it and that would be the ideal game for someone like Harry Byrne.

“But what does that say to Ross Byrne then? That’s the dilemma of managing your players and knowing how to get the best out of them.”

Byrne is still only 21 and has time on his side but France will come to Dublin this weekend with the 22-year-old pair of Matthieu Jalibert at 10 and Louis Carbonnel providing cover.

The 21-year-old Romain Ntamack is recovering from injury.

O’Gara displayed his own trust in youth when attempting to sign Jack Crowley from Munster and revealing later that the Inishannon man would have bagged ample playing time in the Top 14 but he believes comparisons with the Irish model don’t stand up when it comes to blooding youngsters.

“No I don’t think so. The ProD2 has improved immeasurably in the last three years and there’s a Top 14 with 14 teams and a roster of three out-halves in every team, so there’s just more opportunities. There’s more games.

“Over [in Ireland] the model is that you’re contracted to the union so playing for Ireland is the most important thing. After that is the Heineken Cup and after that it’s the PRO14, but in terms of the PRO14 teams’ effectiveness in creating test players, I’d have serious doubts about that.”