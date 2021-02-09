Eimear Considine on Ailish’s concussion: ‘Mam said it felt like an eternity because she didn’t get up’

Eimear Considine was in camp with the Ireland women’s rugby team in Dublin, and not inclined to get out of bed in the middle of the night, when her sister Ailish took to the field at Sydney’s Blacktown International Sportspark over the weekend.

Their mother did tune in, however, and it made for uncomfortable viewing when the Adelaide Crows’ Irish ‘import’ was left concussed and prone on the turf after a dangerous third quarter tackle by Tarni Evans of the GWS Giants.

Seeing a loved one injured is unsettling at any time but Considine’s concussion came just three weeks after her Crows team-mate Bríd Stack had suffered a neck fracture against the same GWS Giants side.

“She was probably only down on the ground for two or three minutes,” said Eimear Considine yesterday, “but mam said it felt like an eternity because she didn’t get up.

“I think it’s always hard when you’re across the pond and you don’t know how bad she is, and also with the time difference there was a lack of communication. It was a head injury so people were kinda communicating on her behalf and it’s difficult.

“It must have been really traumatic for Bríd’s family as well, breaking your neck and being so far away, playing a new sport and without your family.

“I know she had [her husband] Carthach but obviously Ailish’s family are the football girls. They are great to her, but it’s always difficult when there’s an injury and you’re so far away.”

Ailish, who has no memory of the incident, the game itself, or walking off the field, may have to stand down for 12 days under new concussion rules in the AFLW but the update from Australia yesterday was positive.

“Mam was on the phone to her this morning and she had a bad headache, a sore neck, a bit of whiplash, but she’s fine. She’ll be doing her HIA and return to play protocols and hopefully she’ll be okay for the weekend.”

This is Ailish’s third season in the AFLW but her sister’s focus lies across the Tasman Sea this year where the 2021 World Cup is due to take place next autumn. Navigating from here to there is proving to be no easy task.

The Six Nations has already been postponed until April and Ireland are still awaiting confirmation that World Cup qualifiers, which have already been delayed because of the pandemic, will go ahead at some stage next month.

“Everything is in pencils now. It used to be a big permanent marker, now it’s a pencil with an eraser close by to any schedule. We’re not sure of our opponents, we’re not sure where they’ll be on, but we know they’re in the calendar for March. We’re waiting on Russia to play Spain.

“Depending on the outcome of that game, we either play Spain or Scotland. At the moment, they’re not looking at the Six Nations as part of the qualifiers.

“There was talk at one stage if they didn’t get the qualifiers played it was going to go on our Six Nations rankings.”

Ireland did play Italy in the autumn but, that aside, it has been a blank canvas for the players since last March with international, provincial and club games all parked so a Six Nations divided into two groups with just three games each instead of five is better than nothing.

The new April slot allows them to stand apart from the men’s version and offers the chance of more media attention but it eats into the potential attendance for games that, in other ways, slot snugly into a wider championship weekend.

“Travelling fans come over to the men’s game and then they roll over to the women’s game. The French are phenomenal. When they travel they support all the teams and try to get to all the games.

“The same if Irish fans were going to a men’s game. If they were coming to Dublin they might go to the women’s game as well. There are pros and cons with it but I think the main thing is they go back to the original fixture schedule.”