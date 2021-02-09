Andy Farrell encouraged by Ireland's response to Cardiff adversity

Bloodied and beaten but not bowed, Andy Farrell has begun the build-up to this Sunday’s visit of France to Aviva Stadium in bullish mood, adamant that Ireland can get their 2021 championship campaign back on track in no time at all.

Ireland left Cardiff last Sunday night already on the back foot in this Guinness Six Nations following a 21-16 defeat of their own design.

There was Peter O’Mahony’s first-quarter red card and other lapses of discipline allied to poor execution at the death when an unsuccessful Billy Burns touchfinder penalty went dead rather than put the Irish pack in Position A for a potentially game-clinching lineout drive.

Those were the main instruments of Ireland’s downfall but head coach Farrell refused to dwell on the negatives as he turned his focus towards this Sunday’s clash with the in-form and rejuvenated French.

Ireland have baggage in this match-up having let a gilt-edged chance of the 2020 title slip in an error-filled defeat in Paris last October 31 but after an opening weekend to the 2021 tournament which also saw France put seven tries on an inexperienced Italy side in a 50-10 thumping in Rome and England lose at home to Scotland, Farrell said: “The competition is back on, isn’t it? Massively.

“The Welsh will go to Scotland next week and try and win there, so somebody’s record will go and it normally does that over the course of a Six Nations.

“We’ve got to deal with what’s in front of us. We weren’t happy with our performance when it mattered over there in Paris, the lads will be 100% up for the week ahead once we dust ourselves off and understand the reasons why about (the Welsh) performance.”

All the noise externally will continue to focus on Burns’ kicking error and O’Mahony’s sending off, with a Six Nations disciplinary hearing expected to be announced following the citing commissioner’s period for reporting incidents closing yesterday. Yet Farrell has plenty of reasons for optimism that his squad is trending in the right direction in terms of overall performance.

“There was obviously plenty (of positives),” the head coach said. “We asked a lot of questions and do you know what, I actually thought Wales played very well, especially defensively.

“I thought we worked unbelievably hard to ask a lot of questions and we held our shape well and I thought, on the back of that, our breakdown work improved a lot.

“I thought we were pretty physical and got some quick ball. Our nines played quickly. I thought they played well. Our set-piece was strong and more than anything our adaptability to the game and to the play when we went down to 14 men was very commendable by our boys.”

Given its malfunctioning at key times in Paris last Halloween, Farrell was pleased with improvements shown by the Ireland lineout in Cardiff, despite the early losses of O’Mahony and James Ryan, who left the field for a Head Injury Assessment after just 23 minutes and did not return. Ryan had been in flying form to that point and stolen two Wales lineouts to highlight the home side’s own set-piece issues.

Ireland’s lineout was not perfect by any means but four incomplete Welsh lineouts in total, one of which led to Tadhg Beirne’s first-half try, points to a big improvement from 2020 and Farrell credited new forwards coach Paul O’Connell for galvanising the Irish lineout unit.

“Yeah, the boys have been working really hard with Paul about owning that side of our game and some guys have really stepped up to the plate and took responsibility. James Ryan, Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne have really put together a solid plan with Paul.

“That’s made our lineout certainly more solid that we’ll bring into next week because certainly the French have got a pretty lineout defence as well.”

Another positive for Ireland is the successful return of a number of key players from injury.

Garry Ringrose and James Lowe each completed the full 80 minutes on their comeback games from, respectively, a broken jaw and groin injury while Ryan’s replacement in the second row, Iain Henderson, put in almost an hour in his first game since a cruciate ligament injury in the Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland on December 5.

Props Tadhg Furlong and Dave Kilcoyne and wing Jordan Larmour also featured off the bench with little game time in the bank.

“I thought they were excellent,” Farrell said. “Everyone will ask questions and rightly so about game-time, etc, but some guys play really well fresh, some guys you can see on the training-field, you can see they’ve got a spring in their step and the composure regarding the pressures of international football... some people either have it or they haven’t.

“Iain Henderson has been out for a hell of a long time, he’s not done much training whatsoever. He’s been through all sorts of protocols regarding his knee, he’s only been out of a brace for about two weeks I think and I thought he was excellent.

“Tadhg Furlong coming on, we saw some of the trademark runs from Tadhg and his set-piece has been solid as well. We saw during the week and he’s not played for a year.

“James Lowe has had hardly any training whatsoever, but you saw just how important his left boot is. He found a way to get into the game and looked a handful.

“Guys taking more responsibility, Tadhg Beirne taking over the lineout, playing the way that he did... he was cramping up for the last 20 minutes.

“He was immense.

“Another guy that’s always there in CJ (Stander), when we’re down to 14 men he’s always a person who will put his hands up.”