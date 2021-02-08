Andy Farrell backs Ireland to come out swinging after Wales loss

Andy Farrell has backed Ireland’s players to come out swinging this week as they attempt to get their 2021 Guinness Six Nations campaign back on track following defeat in Cardiff yesterday.

France will be up next when Fabien Galthie’s side visit Aviva Stadium this Sunday and head coach Farrell believes the title is still within Ireland’s grasp.

“I was saying to the lads that they’ll feel sorry for themselves for a couple of hours and bring the best versions of themselves into work tomorrow because there’s a lot of us in the group that have been involved in enough Six Nations to know that a Six Nations is not won on the first day,” Farrell said last night following the 21-16 defeat to Wales.

“From here on in we have to be more clinical and give the performances of our lives to be in the battle to win the competition, it’s as simple as that. We have a very good French side coming over next week and coming over to the Aviva, and we’ll be back ourselves against anyone there.”

Captain Johnny Sexton echoed that sentiment when he added: “It’s all about next week now.

“That (losing) bonus point could be crucial towards the end. We could be top of the table next week if we get a big result at home.

“We know we’re playing the form team in Europe, the best team in Europe, and we’re going to have to come together and fix the wrongs from today and I fully back this group to do it.”

Both Sexton and James Ryan were removed from the game for Head Injury Assessments and will have to complete return to play protocols.

The captain said: “I’m okay now. I obviously got a bang on the head but I feel okay now, I got a bump on the side of the temple but I should hopefully be okay when I go through all the return to play protocols and hopefully I’ll be okay to return to training next week.

Farrell added: “It was a casualty ward at one stage, people were going down with cramp etc, people having all sorts of different knocks and that’s why it was such an effort from all the individuals that were involved.

“There were knocks all over the place and the bench emptied pretty early, people had to dig in deep and I don’t think too much more to be concerned about for next week.”