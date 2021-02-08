A big setback but all is far from lost for Ireland

Having played with 14 men since the 14th minute, Ireland had a shot at victory deep into added time but it was poor execution that consigned them to this opening-round defeat. Trailing 21-16 and with 84 minutes up, Ireland won a penalty that should have put them into the Welsh corner for a driving maul to the line. Yet Billy Burns, trying to eke out as many metres as he possibly could for his pack, botched the penalty to touch and kicked the ball dead, ending the game.
One that got away for Ireland but positives aplenty to take into the rest of this Six Nations, particularly the impact new forwards coach Paul O’Connell has already made on the set-piece. Ireland’s lineout had been a serious weakness in the autumn but it was reborn in Cardiff in defence and attack.
It was Wales prop Wyn Jones who won the official man of the award but there were plenty of outstanding performances from Irish players from this backs against the wall performance. Try-scorer Tadhg Beirne ran himself into the ground while in the backline, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan were excellent.
Wayne Barnes had little option but to issue Peter O’Mahony with a red card given the zero-tolerance stance on contact with the head. Yet a head on-head tackle by Johnny Williams on Garry Ringrose escaped any sanction. There was also frustration from the away dressing room that a deliberate knock-on late in the game was not more heavily punished than the penalty awarded to Ireland.
Wales 11 Ireland 11
There will be return to play protocols for James Ryan and Johnny Sexton after they each failed to return following Head Injury Assessments while Wales centre Johnny Williams was also removed for an HIA but Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw returned following his.
No let-up for Ireland with France due in Dublin this Sunday after a 50-10 victory in Italy and with their 35-27 victory over Farrell’s men in Paris on October 31 still fresh in the memory.