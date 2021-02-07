View from Wales: Relief more than celebration after this ugly win

When Wayne Pivac woke up on Sunday morning, he would have been all too aware his Wales side needed a victory against Ireland in whatever shape or form.

Crucially, Pivac and his team have started their Six Nations campaign with a win. That is the most important thing for him, but boy this was ugly. Wales seriously struggled to beat 14 men.

Peter O’Mahony’s brainless decision to charge into prop Tomas Francis at an early ruck opened the door for Wales. They eventually walked through it although it was more of a stagger than a dance.

At half-time you really feared for Wales because even with a numerical deficit, Ireland were dominant. Andy Farrell’s side kept the ball, earned penalties, and scored a neat try.

In their centre Robbie Henshaw, Ireland had an outstanding carrier while their forwards worked hard to keep hold of the ball. It led to a score for Tadhg Beirne while Wales had the same old problems.

Pivac won just three games from 10 in 2020 so this was a must-win. Repeated issues from the autumn – namely the line-out and the number of breakdown penalties – were again in evidence here.

“There are still things to tidy up at the line-out in terms of our ball,” a relieved Pivac said. “On their ball we turned some over and put pressure on. It was a mixed bag in that area of the game.

“But it was really the discipline which got Ireland back into this game. We really have to have a look at that area of the game and what's causing those penalties and make sure we tidy that up.”

Captain Alun Wyn Jones, who had been punched in training by lock team-mate Jake Ball in the build-up to the game, said: “We’ve looked at the line-out and already discussed the issues. Thankfully we’ve got the win, but it was unforced not excusable errors and we’ll address them. We probably tried too hard when we went a man to the good.

"We showed character, particularly in that middle third and the latter stages of the game. It was a tight finish in the end, but we came through it.”

Wales' Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar celebrate after the game. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Asked about his clash with Ball, Jones said: “A team is a team. That’s just the game, isn’t it? I’m sure there is a queue of hundreds so let’s move on.”

After Wales gave up yet another penalty in the 44th minute and with his team behind, Pivac was pictured in the coaching box shaking his head in rueful fashion. His forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys has questions to answer because Wales don’t show signs of improving at the line-out.

Luckily for them, O’Mahony gave them a much-needed leg-up and Wales eventually broke through to score through George North’s 42nd Welsh try and Louis Rees-Zammit’s excellent finish.

Pivac will breathe a sigh of relief for now, but he has immediate problems to solve. His injury list from the Ireland game is catastrophic with only a six-day turnaround to Scotland on Saturday.

Dan Lydiate (knee), Johnny Williams and Hallam Amos (head injury assessments) and Tomos Williams (hamstring) are all set to miss the Edinburgh clash.

Johnny Williams and Amos are certainly out because the six days between the games doesn’t give them enough time to pass the return-to-play protocols.

George North (eye), Nick Tompkins (shoulder) and Rees-Zammit (hand) should be fit while Liam Williams will come back from suspension.

“To get a win in circumstances like this is important,” said Pivac. “Since taking over the role it’s really been about this competition. We’ve now got to re-focus as we’ve got a six-day turnaround before facing a very confident and very strong Scotland squad in their backyard.

Wales' George North and Andrew Porter of Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

“Scotland played very, very well and thoroughly deserved that win against England.”

What sort of side Wales will have for Scotland is anyone’s guess. The cruelest of the injuries was to Lydiate, returning to Test rugby for the first time since 2018.

He has a suspected anterior cruciate ligament problem.

Jones said: “Scotland have been in the ascendency and they beat us in the autumn. They’ve started with a bang and we’ll recover from this to get ready for Murrayfield.”

So Wales and Scotland go into round two with a win and momentum behind them in what is set to be a very open Championship. Pivac will be delighted with that, but it is only a start.

“This was only one result,” admitted Jones. “Every game we play for Wales is a must-win game.”