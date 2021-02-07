Andy Farrell backs 'hurt' Peter O'Mahony to respond after red card

Andy Farrell described Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations defeat to Wales on Sunday as a missed opportunity to claim a first championship win in Cardiff in eight years.

Farrell’s side scrapped valiantly after losing Peter O’Mahony to a red card after just 14 minutes and even led 13-6 at half-time thanks to a try from the excellent Tadhg Beirne.

Second-half tries from George North and Louis Ress-Zammit put Wales back in command heading into the final quarter but Ireland still had chances and when replacement fly-half Billy Burns kicked a 71st-minute penalty it put Ireland within a score of catching the home side.

With the clock in the red at the end of the game, Ireland won a penalty but Burns missed touch with his kick, instead sending the ball dead and Wales were off the hook, 21-16 winners at Principality Stadium.

"We certainly had an opportunity to win it. I suppose we'll look at a few moments within the game that we'll kick ourselves about," head coach Farrell said.

"Obviously the red card and a couple of decisions that could have gone our way regarding yellow cards, etc., that will be reviewed. On the back of that, some errors that we invited them back into the game with."

Farrell had few complaints about O’Mahony’s sending off for foul play after making contact with the head of prop Tomas Francis during a ruck cleanout, saying: "I've seen them given before so I'll let people who get paid to assess that do that (comment)."

Of O’Mahony, he added: “He's gutted. Guys don't do this on purpose, to get sent off and hamper the performance of the team. They care about the team and their team-mates deeply so obviously Pete is hurting at this moment in time.

"He's done a lot of good things for us in the past and I'm sure he'll do the same for us in the future."

Referring to the yellow card incidents he suggested may be reviewed, Farrell did not go into specifics but when asked if one of them was a head-on-head tackle by Wales centre Johnny WIlliams on Garry Ringrose, which saw the Wales player removed for a Head Injury Assessment, the Ireland boss said: "We get told that head-on-head is a sanction, so I don't know what the mitigating factors were or what was said on the field but there's that and a few more things we'll need to go through and assess.

"But having said that, we were still in control of our own destiny. We gave a couple of crucial penalties away that got them back in the game, one exit scrum where we knocked the ball on and that gave them the try.

"A valiant effort, I thought we played some really good stuff at times and asked a lot of questions, but at the same time, we were in the fight up until the death to win the game but if a few more things had been a bit tighter that were in our control, we could have won the game."

Farrell refused to lay the blame at Burns’ door for the botched last-minute penalty to the corner.

"I haven't had a chance (to talk to him) yet, but I will do,” Farrell said during his post-match press conference. “I shook his hand and then I had come to come and talk to you boys. I will speak to him, obviously.

"It's not the reason we lost the game. We have all missed touch before. I suppose he will be gutted, obviously, because of the magnitude of the last minute and whether we've got a chance to win the game at the death there, but he'll learn from this."