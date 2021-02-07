Ireland and Wales player ratings: Andy Farrell faces selection headaches for France test

Ireland

Cian Healy 6/10 – A solid day for the Leinster prop, who held the scrum and did the “unseen” work in the tight. Didn’t make the impact with ball in hand and Dave Kilcoyne will be pushing hard for the starting role against France.

Rob Herring 5/10 – Offered himself in the loose and while he did get his hands on the ball he was unable to impact the game as he would have wanted. The lineout struggled at some crucial points in the opposition half and with Kelleher impressing off the bench, he may come under pressure for the starting jersey.

Andrew Porter 7/10 - Was everywhere on the pitch. Carried hard, held the scrum up when down a man and made his tackles. Will be glad to see Tadhg Furlong back from injury so he doesn’t have to play nearly 80 minutes every game.

Tadhg Beirne 8/10 – Carried his Munster form straight into the green jersey. He was a threat with ball in hand, in the lineout, and, as always, at the breakdown. Scored Ireland's only try in the first half and showed he must be part of the Ireland team going forward.

James Ryan N/A – Ireland's best player for the 20 odd minutes he was on. He made his tackles, carried strongly, and stole Welsh lineout ball. Will always be a loss to an Irish team when he’s not on the pitch.

Peter O'Mahony walking off the pitch after being sent off. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Peter O’Mahony N/A – A moment of madness saw him become the first Irish player to be sent off in a 5/6 Nations match since Willie Duggan in 1977. A clear out to the head of a prone player left Wayne Barnes with no other decision than to red card him.

Josh van der Flier 6/10 – He showed up well with ball in hand and linked the attacking play when required. His smart play helped set up Beirne’s try.

CJ Stander 8/10 – He was targeted by the Welsh defence due to being part of an unbalanced back-row where he was the only carrying option. Despite this, he made dominant carries all afternoon, including one that will leave Faletau sore for a week. Huge work rate around the park and even managed a lineout steal.

Conor Murray 6/10 – He started the game well with good kicking and we even saw the return of his sniping around the rucks. His influence on the game faded in the second half before he was replaced by Gibson-Park.

Garry Ringrose offloads to Johnny Sexton. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Johnny Sexton 6/10 – Kicked well early but couldn’t stamp his mark on the game. The missed kick to the corner in the second half killed any comeback momentum. The end to the game in Cardiff just reaffirmed the question as to how long can Andy Farrell keep playing him 70 plus minutes of every game.

James Lowe 6/10 – Ireland utilised his left boot well and he acted as an auxiliary centre with his hard carries up the middle. Was caught badly for Rees-Zammit's try and wasn’t blameless for North’s try either.

Robbie Henshaw 8/10 – One of the few Irish backs to really impress. He suits Ireland’s current systems down to the ground in that he will carry ball up the centre and tackle all day long. Showed there is more than just that in his locker with the break for Beirne’s try.

Garry Ringrose 6/10 – Was solid defensively and threatened with some half-breaks. Unfortunately, the main impact he had on the game was the offload that set up George North’s try.

Keith Earls 6/10 – For a winger of his quality it must be infuriating to spend the majority of the match chasing or defending kicks. One of Ireland's most potent attacking weapons but barely sees ball in hand.

Hugo Keenan is tackled by Wales' Ken Owens. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Hugo Keenan 7/10 – Continues to grow into the full-back role. Was threatening with ball in hand and solid in defence. Rarely seemed troubled in the constant aerial battle but like the wingers, needs to be brought into the game more.

Replacements: Iain Henderson made a valiant attempt to make up for James Ryan's loss and made his mark around the park with several carries, tackles, and clean-outs. The front-row replacements of Kilcoyne, Kelleher, and Furlong all brought impetus when they came on and all are viable starters for the next game against France. Billy Burns’ performance showed that playing someone for just a few minutes at the end of games has consequences that the management now have to face up to.

Wales

Wyn Jones 7/10 – Offered himself as a carrier all day and looked very comfortable with ball in hand. He played well but given Ireland were down a player in the pack for most of the game, I’m not exactly sure how he got the official Player of the Match award.

Ken Owens 6/10 – Ireland attacked the Welsh throw and managed to steal four times. Owens was a presence around the field though with 20 tackles made.

Tomas Francis 7/10 – Huge work rate around the field from the Welsh tighthead. Did all the dirty work and made 19 tackles to stem the Irish attack.

Adam Beard 7/10 – He played second fiddle to his captain and second-row teammate but there is no shame in that. Beard defended well and stole an Irish lineout deep in the Welsh 22 to ease the pressure when needed.

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones claims the kick-off ahead of Keith Earls. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Alun Wyn Jones 9/10 – An immense 80 minutes from the Welsh captain. He led from the front from the off with tackles, carries, and a turnover. Age doesn’t seem to be slowing him down at all.

Dan Lydiate N/A – Had put in a number of his trademark daisy-cutter tackles before he jarred his knee in the 12th minute and had to be replaced.

Justin Tipuric 7/10 – The turnover battle between the two blue scrum caps on either team was a highlight of the afternoon. Tipuric put up a brave battle but Beirne just shaded the competition on the day.

Taulupe Faletau 7/10 – He bore the brunt of Ireland's heavy carriers, standing strong for most of the afternoon as Henshaw and Stander ran at him. Not the force of old but did what was asked of him by Pivac.

Tomos Williams 5/10 – In a first half where despite being a man up and Wales losing the territory and possession battle, Williams struggled before being replaced at half time due to injury.

Dan Biggar 6/10 – He had little impact on the game with his tackle count being his most impressive statistic.

Hallam Amos 5/10 – Threat with ball in hand, but those opportunities were few and far between. A cold and lonely afternoon on the wing in the Principality Stadium.

Johnny Williams N/A – A head injury sustained in a questionable tackle on Garry Ringrose ended his afternoon prematurely.

George North scores Wales' opening try. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

George North 8/10 – He would have known pre-game that Ireland would be attacking his 13 channel but was solid defensively all game. Showed his attacking prowess when given the chance and only needed a half-chance to take his try.

Louis Rees-Zammit 7/10 – Not a game that suited his skill set. Spent a lot of the afternoon defending or chasing in the aerial battle but took the chance that came his way to prove his attacking credentials.

Leigh Halfpenny 7/10 – Did exactly what was asked of him. Kicked his points, dealt with Ireland’s aerial bombardment, and even managed to put Rees-Zammit away for his try.

Replacements: Josh Navidi came into the game early for Dan Lydiate and put in a huge defensive shift as Ireland held onto the ball in attack. Gareth Davies replaced Tomos Williams at half time and nearly blew the game for Wales by kicking the ball away as the clock edged towards 80 minutes.