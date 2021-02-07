Racing 92 deny Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle Top 14 summit

Simon Zebo claims the bragging rights over former Munster teammate Ronan O'Gara with Racing 92's four point win over La Rochelle in Paris on Sunday. 
Racing 92 deny Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle Top 14 summit

Ronan O'Gara and Simon Zebo after the match between La Rochelle and Racing 92. Picture: @SimonZebo Twitter

Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 16:28
Peter Williamson

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle missed the chance to claim the French Top 14 summit when they suffered a four-point defeat (22-26) away to Racing 92 on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides were without their Six Nations players with La Rochelle call on Victor Vito to replace France's Gregory Alldritt, who featured for almost an hour in France's 50-10 win at Italy o Saturday.  

The home side were also down a number of first team regulars as they were without injured trio Virimi Vakatawa, Kurtley Beale and Camille Chat and started 18-year-old Nolann Le Garrec at scrum-half.

Racing led 10-0 after five minutes as Antoine Gibert kicked a penalty and converted Teddy Baubigny’s early try before Vito celebrated his return from a bicep injury with a first try in 13 months.

Vito crossed in the corner unopposed after a wonderful off-load from Fiji centre Levani Botia but the home side were 16-5 clear at the break after Gibert added two more penalties.

Racing led 23-12 entering the final quarter after away flanker Paul Boudehent responded to Vito’s fellow former All Black Dominic Bird’s effort.

The visitors trailed by a point with 15 minutes to go as Tawer Kerr Barlow scurried over from short-range for a try.

The experienced loose forward then set-up winger Martin Alonso Munez but ex-New Zealand Maori fly-half Ihaia West missed the two conversions to set up a tense finish.

Gibert slotted a fourth penalty to make it 26-22 as O'Gara's side heaped on the pressure bur failed to make their dominance count and stay in second place with defeat.

Toulouse still top the table on 52 points - two clear of La Rochelle who edge Racing on points differencec.

On Saturday, South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Cobus Reinach was on the scoresheet for the first time since mid-October as struggling Montpellier beat Stade Francais 31-6 to move within a point of the Basques in 12th spot.

Elsewhere, former New Zealand Under-20 back-rower Jordan Taufua made his Lyon debut in Friday's 26-18 defeat at Stade Marcel-Michelin to start the weekend of rearranged games affected by Covid-19 cases among squads.

More in this section

CJ Stander 6/2/2021 Six Nations in a bubble: How much of this truly approximates to fun?
Eddie Jones admits this England defeat 'stays with you for a long time' Eddie Jones admits this England defeat 'stays with you for a long time'
Irish win again but Kidney wants more Irish win again but Kidney wants more
Louis Rees-Zammit scores his sides second try despite Tadhg Furlong 7/2/2021

14-man Ireland fail to fend off Wales comeback in Six Nations opener

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up