Another successful road trip keeps Euro dream alive for Connacht

PRO 14: Dragons 20 Connacht 30

Connacht secured a fourth successive try bonus win on the road for the first time ever in the league when they ousted the Dragons at Rodney Parade.

The win keeps them on course for Champions Cup rugby next season and also keeps their slim hopes of catching Munster in the PRO14 alive.

“We were poor in parts but it just shows we can do it when we want to do it and we ground out the win in the end when our backs were against the wall,” said man of the match Shane Delahunt.

Connacht got the opening two tries but it took a penalty in stoppage time from Jack Carty to go in level at 13-13 at the break.

Carty set up Matt Healy for the opening try after eleven minutes with a superb crossfield kick, while No.8 Abraham Papalai’i burst over for the second six minutes later after a penalty to the right corner.

Dragons, having won only once at home since this time last year, hit the front when 37-year old hooker Richard Hibbard got over twice after penalties to the right corner but a couple of errors by former Connacht lock Joe Maksymiw presented Carty with an opportunity and he landed his first kick from three to tie the sides at the break.

Hooker Delahunt, having been key in the opening two tries, set up his scrum-half Caolin Blade for a Connacht try six minutes after the restart before another penalty to the right corner ended with Hibbard completing his hat-trick and Sam Davies converting to tie them at 20-20 going into the final quarter.

Tom Daly on his way to scoring Connacht's bonus-point try. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Hiscott

Tom Daly secured the try bonus point 18 minutes from time when he pirouetted over after a pass from Kieran Marmion. Carty converted and then landed a drop goal to seal the win.

DRAGONS: J Williams, O Jenkins, J Dixon, J Roberts, A Hewitt, S Davies, R Williams (C); B Harris, R Hibbard, L Fairbrother, B Carter, J Maksymiw, H Taylor, B Fry, H Keddie.

Replacements: E Shipp for Hibbard 57 mins; G Bateman for Harris 57; J Davies for Maksymiw 57; L Evans for Keddie 60; L Baldwin for Williams 65; A Owen for Roberts 70; C Coleman for Fairbrother 75; J Lewis for Williams 75.

CONNACHT: J Porch, P Sullivan, T Daly, P Robb, M Healy, J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham, N Murray, G Thornbury, P Boyle, C Oliver, A Papali’i.

Replacements: S O’Brien for Robb 15 mins; J Aungier for Papala’i 36-42; E Masterson for Papalai’i 49; Aungier for Bealham 53; O Dowling for Murray 56; J Duggan for Buckley 58; K Marmion for Blade 60; A Wootton for Healy 66; J Murphy for Delahunt 67.

Referee: C Evans (Wales).