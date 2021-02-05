Andy Farrell and his squad are 'raring to go' ahead of Six Nations opener

Ireland’s Six Nations campaign has been primed for lift-off Sunday afternoon after Andy Farrell was able to call on James Lowe and a host of fit-again stars for the championship opener in Cardiff. Lowe, 28, will make his Six Nations debut at the Principality Stadium, against the side he played in his maiden Test in the Autumn Nations Cup last November.

The New Zealand-born wing is one of seven players named by head coach Farrell yesterday who have recovered from injury in time to begin the tournament. Garry Ringrose is another starter having returned from a second broken jaw in four months, while Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and Jordan Larmour were named on the bench after each missing plenty of game time in the last weeks and months.

Lowe played twice for Ireland last autumn having qualified under World Rugby residency rules before sustaining a groin injury which has sidelined him since and if the effervescent Lowe can replicate his try-scoring debut in the Welsh capital then his selection will have been more than vindicated.

“He’s a great player that’s right for this game,” Farrell said of Lowe. “He’s been in great form. It’s been seamless him getting back into action like most of the other lads.

“In his position, Jordan hasn’t played many games either. Andrew Conway is in the same boat. They’ve all come in fit and raring to go and up to speed on where we need to be.

When you select a side obviously first and foremost you want the right balance for the side and I think you can agree it’s a strong team, a strong 23 and one that’s raring to go at the start of a new competition.

Farrell insisted Ireland’s was not the only championship squad with players lacking gametime in this Covid-19 affected season which saw Champions Cup pool games cancelled last month.

“Most teams are in that predicament as well. We asked the boys to make sure at the end of the autumn that, come the Six Nations, they were fit and healthy and raring to go and to perform at the top level, what’s needed to compete with the best of the Six Nations. And we like what we have seen from all of the squad really.”

The Ireland boss also discounted talk in some sections of the Irish media that Wales would be the underdogs on their home turf given the poor start they have made under new coach Wayne Pivac, who has managed just three wins in 10 since succeeding fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup.

“I don’t believe that for one second. Our boys are very familiar with everyone on the Welsh squad because they play against them all the time. Some are good friends and we know what top performers they can be when they come under pressure. This is the start of a new competition and they’ll want to right some wrongs.

“They’re an experienced side that has been in good positions before and difficult positions before. I suppose the slate is wiped clean at the start of a competition and this is a huge game for both teams.”