Wales v Ireland: Can Andy Farrell snap Cardiff losing streak

WALES

Team News

Openside flanker Dan Lydiate, 33, makes his first start for Wales since November 2018 in an all British & Irish Lions back-row alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones will partner the returning Adam Beard in the second-row and Wayne Pivac also welcomes hooker Ken Owens, who missed the autumn campaign due to injury in a front row alongside Wyn Jones and Tomas Francis.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams is set for his first appearance since last year's tournament after injury and partners Dan Biggar at half-back.

George North will mark his 99th Wales cap at outside centre in partnership with Johnny Williams in the absence of the injured Jon Davies, while with wing and 2019 World Cup leading try scorer Josh Adams suspended following a breach of team Covid-19 protocols, the Welsh back-three comprises Hallam Amos, Louis Rees-Zammit and full-back Leigh Halfpenny.

Back-rower Josh Navidi, who missed the autumn campaign with concussion issues, returns as a replacement.

Experience

At a combined 874 caps, Wales have never picked a more experienced Test team and head coach Wayne Pivac believes that can only be a good thing.

“It’s a lot of experience, isn’t it?” the Kiwi said, “Hopefully that experience can tell on the opposition. The camp so far, comparing it to the autumn, is a massive step up in the right direction. There is less discussion and more work being done and we’re further down the road than we were in the autumn. We’re really pleased with how things have gone to date, the team has come together very well, players have come back in that have been out for a while – Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, and guys like Dan Lydiate coming back into the fold – they’ve all put their hand up in training and worked very hard. That’s rubbed off on everyone.

"We’ve made a good impression in training and now we’ve got the opportunity to do that in a game situation.”

IRELAND

Team News

Hugo Keenan has been handed the full-back’s jersey as Andy Farrell on Friday named his Ireland side for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff.

Farrell also welcomes back fit-again James Lowe and Garry Ringrose to his starting line-up for the Principality Stadium while Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are named on the bench having returned from injury.

There are four changes from the side which started last time out for Ireland, in their Autumn Nations Cup third-place play-off win at home to Scotland on December 5 with Keenan switching from the wing to replace the injured Jacob Stockdale at number 15 and Josh van der Flier winning the back-row race to cover the absence of No 8 Caelan Doris, who reported symptoms associated with a concussion earlier this week.

It has forced a rejig in the loose forwards with van der Flier coming in at openside flanker, Peter O’Mahony switching to openside from where CJ Stander has returned to No 8, thus forming the same back row that started against Wales 12 months ago in 24-14 home championship victory for the Irish.

Keenan’s switch allows a return from a groin injury for Six Nations debutant James Lowe with Keith Earls vacating the left wing for the right while Ringrose’s selection at outside centre pushes Robbie Henshaw from 13 to 12 at the expense of Bundee Aki and reunites the Leinster midfield partners in a green jersey for the first time since November 2019’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

Loosehead prop Cian Healy will make his 50th championship appearance as he wins his 105th cap for Ireland in a front row that also includes Rob Herring at hooker and Andrew Porter, who retains the tighthead prop jersey as Furlong, absent since last February due to back and calf issues, makes his comeback on the bench.

In the second row, Tadhg Beirne is rewarded for excellent recent Munster form with selection alongside James Ryan as Henderson, a starter last time out against Scotland, covers from the bench having recovered from a knee injury.

Principality Problems

There are just five Irish players starting tomorrow’s Test who have tasted Six Nations victory in Cardiff. Captain Johnny Sexton, half-back partner Conor Murray, wing Keith Earls, loosehead Cian Healy, and flanker Peter O’Mahony are the only survivors from the 30-22 victory at the then-Millennium Stadium under former head coach Declan Kidney in 2013.

Three defeats have followed, in 2015, 2017 and 2019, when Wales secured a third Grand Slam for Warren Gatland with a comprehensive 25-7 home win at the Principality.

STARTING XV STATS

Total caps: Wales 874 Ireland 703

Average age: Wales 29.1 Ireland 29.4

Pack weights: Wales 928kg Ireland 884kg

Average pts per game 2020: Wales (P10 W3) For 21.8 Against 21.0; Ireland (P9 W6) For 25 Against 17.2

Average tries per game 2020: Wales For 2.3 Against 2.2; Ireland For 2.66 Against 1.66