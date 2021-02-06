View from Cardiff: This is an experienced Welsh side. The leaders must step up

Wayne Pivac’s nerves will be jangling when he wakes up on Sunday morning and he will know he’ll need some big performances from his senior players if they are to beat Ireland.

Much has been made of Wales’ struggles in 2020 — their first year under new head coach Pivac — and 12 months in which they tried to alter their game plan significantly.

Of course, the realities of Covid-19 haven’t helped Pivac to bed in. Still, it is also true the team were nowhere near their capabilities in a shocking autumn campaign.

As Wales laboured at the end of the 2020 Six Nations and in the Autumn Nations Cup, many focused on the fact Pivac had given youth its chance.

What has been missed is that Wales’ best players haven’t been hitting their usual heights. Any team is going to struggle if their tried-and-tested stars aren’t performing.

This is the most experienced Welsh side ever in terms of caps, with 874 in the starting XV, and Pivac needs his senior leadership group to stand up and deliver.

Hooker Ken Owens, captain Alun Wyn Jones, back-row pair Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau and fly-half Dan Biggar are the heartbeat of the side. Count in full-back Leigh Halfpenny too.

And yet in the autumn, Wales’ backbone didn’t stand up enough.

Owens, of course, was absent due to injury and while he was in the treatment room Wales struggled badly at the line-out. His return is most welcome while he also adds a significant voice as a leader. It was interesting to read the views of Sam Warburton who has only just left the Welsh coaching set-up. Warburton believes Wales lack a bit of leadership. Owens will certainly contribute there.

Pivac must hope Jones, 35, can hit the ground running on his return from a knee injury suffered against Italy on December 5. Biggar and Halfpenny also need to step up, but Tipuric and Faletau were superb against Italy and they will offer Pivac hope. The returning Dan Lydiate also brings experience to the back-row.

Mike Ruddock coached Wales to their most famous Grand Slam in 2005 and has also been in charge of Leinster and Ireland U20. His son Rhys missed out on the Ireland squad to face Wales. Ruddock, now performance director at Welsh region Ospreys, expects improvement from Pivac’s side.

“I expect the Welsh defence to be a lot better with better line speed. We saw that in the matches after the Ireland game in the autumn and I think that augers well for them,” he said.

“Wales have definitely improved from where they were in the last Six Nations and the physicality of their defence has improved. I think it will be a much more even game than it was last time (when Wales lost 32-9 in Dublin in November).

Wayne came in and had a vision he wanted to change the attacking style. That was his vision and that was the priority for him.

“He’s probably been able to embed those attacking ideas now and so maybe the new priority is getting the defensive system improved. I have seen a move towards a more aggressive, line-speed defence than we saw in the early days under Wayne.”

Ruddock knows his onions so it augers well for Wales that his vista is positive.

Pivac must be lamenting the absence of first-choice wing Josh Adams who was removed from the squad and banned for two games this week for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

In the past, Wales have used off-the-field problems to galvanise them on it. Pivac must circle the wagons and demand the likes of Jones, Owens and Biggar deliver for him.

“As I’ve stepped away from direct coaching, what I see more clearly than ever is the importance of discipline, physicality, and leadership,” said Ruddock, highlighting that fact.

“Those are the three massive things that stand out with teams now. You need to be hugely physical, but you have to be disciplined when you’re under pressure.

“That’s when the leadership is important and you need to make good decisions.

“Both coaches – Wayne and Andy Farrell – have now had time to get to grips with the demands of international rugby in the way it took Eddie Jones a time to do with England.

The big unit player, with power, in the six position is back in vogue and can be very effective. They offer work rate and tackle count and they have engines that keep going and going.

“Dan will add a lot of value in terms of his leadership qualities and we should see a high-quality game because both sides are trying to play good rugby with width and tempo.

“I’m looking forward to an exciting game.”