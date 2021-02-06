Evolution not experimentation must be name of the game for Ireland

These are indeed unusual times. If the 74,500 empty seats under the Principality Stadium roof tomorrow fail to convey that message then the knowledge that the most recent use of this great arena was as a temporary surge hospital will surely do the job.

The 2021 Guinness Six Nations kicks off this weekend in the midst of an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and whatever the weather, the return of the championship will bring a little sunshine back in the hearts of rugby supporters everywhere.

How long those warm and fuzzy feelings linger for Ireland fans, though, is in the hands of Andy Farrell and his players, who take to the field of what was not so long ago The Dragon’s Heart Hospital looking for a first Six Nations win in Cardiff since 2013.

A little cheer was returned when Ireland signed off on an often-testing 2020, Farrell’s first year as head coach, with a much-needed third-place play-off win at home to Scotland on December 5. Victory tomorrow and a first Six Nations away win since February 2019 would restore some colour to the cheeks and get 2021 up and running with a flourish.

There is no reason why that should not be the case. Ignore the Irish media bluster that has had the Welsh seething this week, that is just a sideshow. Whatever about Wayne Pivac’s problems last year with just three wins in 10 Tests, their return from Llanelli to Cardiff, the restoration of experienced heads such as Ken Owens and Dan Lydiate and the apparent return to the principles of former defence coach Shaun Edwards under the newly-appointed Gethin Jenkins has made Ireland’s task more difficult. Yet the visitors seem to be in a pretty good place on the eve of the tournament.

A cavalry of fit-again players and the addition of Paul O’Connell as forwards coach and with it a clearer demarcation of coaching roles with Farrell’s backroom have lifted the mood and given a sense from within that Ireland have learned the lessons of last year, chiefly from error-strewn defeats in London (twice) and Paris.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton training ahead of the Six Nations opening weekend.

The experiments of 2020 in terms of selection are over, the evolving attacking gameplan has been given more time to bed in and yet, as the head coach himself pointed out yesterday, talk will be cheap if it is not matched by an improved team effort this weekend.

"I suppose we could talk about how well we've trained and every team does that, but it's about performance now isn't it?” Farrell said. "So, starting the competition off well is obviously key. Getting a victory in the Six Nations is key.

"This is a competition everyone wants to win at the start.

"The main thing for us is about the continuity of our performance, getting all of our bits right at set-piece, defence, attack, counter-attack, etc, and making sure that they all come together in the right format.

"Having a proper intent, showing our want to try and win this competition right from the get-go is key for us.

As this tournament goes along, we've all seen enough or been involved enough in these competitions to see that they all take their own way over the course of the next eight weeks.

"Hopefully what we built in the autumn regarding the base of the squad and the players that have just sat on the outside as well - hopefully that will stand us in good stead."

Ireland do need to get off to a winning start if there is any hope of being in with a shout of the title by the time England visit Dublin for the final round on March 20.

They did just about enough to put themselves in that position last time around despite a shellacking at Twickenham in the last game for the championship was suspended in early March 2020 but hopes of topping the table with victory at Stade de France last October 31 were undermined by Ireland’s own inaccuracies, particularly the lineout and they were ultimately consumed by a voracious and vivacious French attack inspired by half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack in a 35-27 defeat.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose in preparation for the clash in Cardiff.

Farrell is hoping that Halloween nightmare no longer haunts his players, adding: "The learning from that game and from the autumn... we talked about a different squad in the autumn and people being at different stages of their international career.

"Some young lads, going to Paris for the first time and experiencing what that looks like when there's a title on the line - that's a priceless experience for them.

Regarding preparation and how they prepare for the week, how they deal with the pressure during the week and leading up to the game is one that we've talked about a lot.

The talking will stop at 3pm tomorrow and Farrell sounded confident his squad’s confidence will be matched by the performance in Cardiff.

“It’s very buoyant. I’ve been very impressed with how we hit the ground running from day one when we came into camp. There’s a hunger there, there’s a togetherness there, there’s a unity within the squad that’s hungry to do well. The lads are really taking ownership of where they are as a group and yeah there’s a lot of togetherness that will stay strong over the next 48 hours and hopefully that will stand us in good stead come kick-off time.”