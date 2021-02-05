Andy Farrell begs to differ with loose talk of Welsh weakness

Andy Farrell has predicted a war of attrition when his Ireland side takes on Wales this weekend in the Six Nations.

The two countries have enjoyed a prickly relationship across the last decade or so, much of that arising from the occasional barbs aimed across the Irish Sea by former Welsh coach Warren Gatland, but much has changed.

Gatland has been replaced by fellow Kiwi Wayne Pivac who, like Farrell since he succeeded Joe Schmidt, is attempting to introduce a more expansive style of play with a squad that enjoyed huge success under their old boss.

Both struggled to implement their visions in 2020. Pivac more so and, with Ireland's players in better form for their provinces than the Welsh have been with their underperforming regions, it has left the visitors with the favourites' tag this week.

Farrell absorbed that with his customary calmness today after revealing his hand and the Ireland head coach knows that, for all the flowery talk of heads-up rugby, this is a game that will be won and lost by those who manage the basics that bit better.

“That's the way of the world, isn't it?,” said Farrell of the observers playing down the Welsh side's chances.

“That's what happens but we know the truth in the two camps and that it will be a war of attrition at the weekend. We haven't won there since 2013. We are expecting Wales to be at their best at a place where we have come unstuck before.”

The Ireland XV named today for Sunday's game in Cardiff went along predicted lines, although that isn't to say that there were no interesting selections. Among them was James Lowe being given the nod on the wing despite his dearth of game time since suffering an injury in December.

A bolter?

“Not really, not in our eyes. He is a player who is right for this game. When you select a side you want the right balance and it is a strong side and one that is raring to go.”

Lowe, according to Farrell, has been flying in training ahead of what will be his third cap. So too, apparently, have Andrew Conway and Jordan Larmour, the former missing out on the 23 altogether and the latter starting on the bench after their own absences.

Lack of game time is a real concern for the Ireland management given the postponements of a number of club matches due to Covid-19 lately but they aren't alone among the six nations in that as the first weekend of the venerable old championship approaches.

“Most teams are in that predicament but we asked the boys at the end of the autumn to be fit and healthy and they are raring to go at the top level for the Six Nations,” said the Englishman. “We like what we see from all the squad the last ten days.”

The loss of Caelan Doris to concussion-like symptoms has prompted a reshuffle in the back row with CJ Stander moving to No.8, Peter O'Mahony to the blindside, and Josh van der Flier earning a promotion to the openside.

“Josh was on bench for us a couple of times in the autumn and he came on and made some magnificent impacts. He has a fantastic rugby brain and he will add something in that sense. He has an all-round game that is pretty strong.”

It is a side underpinned by familiar faces. Among them is the midfield pairing of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose who, for all their time together with club and country, have not actually played as much together at this level as they might because of injuries.

Both are of an age and of a class to suggest that, if they can stay fit enough for long enough, they can go on to do even greater things as a pair at international level.

“First of all, they’re both class players. It’s a partnership that you would hope would grab hold of a competition like this and show everyone what they’re about. They’re a partnership that have trained together most days of the week so we’re very excited to see them in the first outing.”

It's a strong XV, if one that lacks true world-class players playing at their very best, but there are enough of them in the selection capable of reaching those heights while Tadhg Furlong returns to the bench for his first taste of this scene in eleven months.

Billy Burns has been preferred as cover for Jonathan Sexton due to what Farrell labelled his “dynamism” but the head coach predicted that Ross Byrne will see some action at some point across this next two months or so.

Whether Doris will too is another thing.

“We will wait and see,” Farrell said. “The only thing that matters is that he gets the advice he needs and we will see in a couple of weeks.”

Farrell also expressed his comfort with the health and safety protocols following the news that Josh Adams, suspended by Wales after attending a gender reveal party last week, trained with the squad before leaving the camp.

“All teams are getting tested twice a week so you can't get more stringent than that.”