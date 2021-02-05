George North to start at centre for Wales in Six Nations opener against Ireland

This is the most experienced Welsh side ever in terms of caps with 874 in the starting XV
George North (right) will start at centre for Wales against Ireland (David Davies/PA Images).

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 12:15
Andrew Baldock

George North will start at centre when Wales launch their Guinness Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on Sunday.

Ospreys wing North, who wins his 99th cap, is partnered by Johnny Williams in midfield as Wales go into action without Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed recalls to 33-year-old Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate and Cardiff Blues wing Hallam Amos, and captain Alun Wyn Jones plays his first game since suffering a knee injury nine weeks ago.

North retains the centre role he filled in Wales’ last match against Italy on December 5, when Williams was injured and Davies started alongside him.

Lydiate last featured for Wales in November 2018, while Amos and Gloucester’s Louis Rees-Zammit take the wing positions in a department where Liam Williams and Josh Adams are both suspended.

Williams was sent off during Scarlets’ Guinness PRO14 defeat against the Blues last month, and Adams is serving a two-match ban imposed by the Welsh Rugby Union after breaching Covid-19 protocols by attending a family gathering.

Elsewhere, 77 times-capped hooker Ken Owens and scrum-half Tomos Williams return after missing Wales’ six autumn Tests due to shoulder injuries, and Adam Beard is also back as skipper Jones’ second-row partner.

Wales (v Ireland): L Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), G North (Ospreys), J Williams (Scarlets), H Amos (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), T Williams (Cardiff Blues); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), D Lydiate (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), R Jones (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), W Rowlands (Wasps), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), G Davies (Scarlets), C Sheedy (Bristol), N Tompkins (Dragons).

Ireland team news: Six Nations starts for James Lowe and Tadhg Beirne against Wales

2021 Six Nations Preview Package Five to watch: Ronan O'Gara picks out the most exciting players in the Six Nations
Robbie Henshaw 12/2/2015 Robbie Henshaw: Ireland must put their best foot forward in Cardiff
How many more matches must Italy lose before organisers decide enough is enough?
Ireland team news: Six Nations starts for James Lowe and Tadhg Beirne against Wales

Ireland team news: Six Nations starts for James Lowe and Tadhg Beirne against Wales

