Ireland team news: Six Nations starts for James Lowe and Tadhg Beirne against Wales

Hugo Keenan has been handed the full-back’s jersey as Andy Farrell on Friday named his Ireland side for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff.

Farrell has also been able to welcome back fit-again James Lowe and Garry Ringrose to his starting line-up for the Principality Stadium while Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are named on the bench having returned from injury.

There are four changes from the side which started last time out for Ireland, in their Autumn Nations Cup third-place play-off win at home to Scotland on December 5 with Keenan switching from the wing to replace the injured Jacob Stockdale at number 15 and Josh van der Flier winning the back-row race to cover the absence of No.8 Caelan Doris, who reported symptoms associated with a concussion earlier this week.

It has forced a rejig in the loose forwards with Van der Flier coming in at openside flanker, Peter O’Mahony switching to blindside, from where CJ Stander has returned to No.8, thus forming the same back row that started against Wales 12 months ago in the 24-14 home victory for the Irish.

Keenan’s switch allows a return from a groin injury for Six Nations debutant James Lowe with Keith Earls vacating the left wing for the right while Ringrose’s selection at outside centre pushes Robbie Henshaw from 13 to 12 at the expense of Bundee Aki and reunites the Leinster midfield partners in a green jersey for the first time since November 2019’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

Read More Ronan O'Gara: Seldom will Ireland players go into a Six Nations so undercooked

Loosehead prop Cian Healy will make his 50th championship appearance as he wins his 105th cap for Ireland in a front-row that also includes Rob Herring at hooker and Andrew Porter, who retains the tighthead prop jersey as Furlong, absent since last February due to back and calf issues, makes his comeback on the bench.

In the second row, Tadhg Beirne is rewarded for excellent recent Munster form with selection alongside James Ryan as Henderson, a starter last time out against Scotland, covers from the bench having recovered from a knee injury.

Johnny Sexton captains the side from fly-half as he sets out on his 12th Six Nations campaign and is joined in the half-backs by Conor Murray, the pair having played in Ireland’s most recent championship win in Cardiff eight years ago alongside fellow survivors Healy, O’Mahony, and Earls.

The replacements are Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadgh Furlong, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson Park, Billy Burns, and Jordan Larmour.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson Park, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.