Robbie Henshaw: Ireland must put their best foot forward in Cardiff

Joe Schmidt could have hardly been more effusive as he rattled through the long list of virtues which Robbie Henshaw brought to the game of rugby.

The then Ireland head coach had just named the Athlone man at full-back for England's Six Nations visit to Dublin in 2019. It was a major shift in policy for both the player and for the team and, as we now know, it didn't go well for either.

That doesn't mean Schmidt's praise, or his tactical thinking, was misplaced. The Kiwi lauded his game intelligence and abilities in the air. He touched on Henshaw's defensive commitment and labelled him a “solutions man” who was a smart attacking threat.

The last of those virtues hasn't always been obvious in a green shirt. Rewind two years more and RTÉ's 'Against the Head' panel was debating just why such a versatile and multi-skilled player was being used as a battering ram for his country.

It was a mystery only deepened by the fact that both Connacht and Leinster chose to utilise his abilities in a much more widespread manner and the litany of injuries he suffered in the past only added to the argument that a more nuanced approach would benefit everyone.

There have been signs that Henshaw is now being allowed to blossom.

His first 37 caps had been decorated with just three tries. He managed three in ten appearances last season and he was prominent in creating both of Keith Earls' tries when Ireland last played, against Scotland, in December.

That he played at 13 rather than 12 that day escaped no-one's attention. The wider channel brings with it added defensive duties from a tactical point of view but it also offers some degree of distance from the congestion that snares things up closer in.

“If you're running into bodies rather than spaces, that's where you can become dominated in the collision or in the contact,” Henshaw said. “So being able to use footwork and being able to hit holes and hit spaces is essential in the 12 shirt and in the 13.

Ultimately, you want to be able to create quick ball for your team and create line breaks to ask questions of the defence. It's essential that you're able to use footwork to get yourself out of that heavy traffic.

It would be wrong to ascribe everything going for him right now to a greater sense of freedom. Just staying fit has been a huge part of his recent good form but there was a focus on his footwork, among other things, during lockdown last year.

He is 27 now, hugely experienced and yet only entering what are normally a player's prime years. If Andy Farrell's ambition for his side to play a more heads-up brand of rugby pays off then Henshaw will be both a contributor and a beneficiary.

How the Ireland head coach uses his centres will be interesting. Garry Ringrose was Ireland's best player last season but has played only once for Leinster since returning from a second broken jaw in a painfully short period of time.

Bundee Aki has played more in the midfield than anyone else since making his debut. All of his 30 caps have been earned in the No 12 jersey and he has rarely had a bad game while Chris Farrell and Stuart McCloskey stand further back in a long and capable queue.

Henshaw and Ringrose seems the most likely combination this weekend but Wales have their own decisions to make there with the fit again Jonathan Davies, Johnny Williams, Owen Watkin and even George North among the candidates to secure the two starting slots.

Wayne Pivac, like Farrell, is looking to use a less prescribed template with his side. Ireland haven't won in Cardiff in five attempts since 2013 but this is a very different crossing given the world's best rugby ground will be without that famous home support.

“Wales when they play in the Principality they are definitely a different team. They are so hard to beat there so we need to be prepared that they will come out of the blocks firing. They have a new defence coach as well so we can expect to see some different pictures there also.

"We know it's going to be a very tough place to go, with or without a crowd. We're really looking forward to it, we're prepping ourselves for a physical encounter. Wales are always pretty physical at the breakdown, in the collision area, and they also have a good kicking game.

So we just need to be across our own preparation and be ready for something different as well.