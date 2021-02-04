Simon Lewis and Donal Lenihan's team-by-team guide to the Six Nations

ENGLAND

Twickenham, London

World ranking: 2

Odds: Championship 11/10 fav; Grand Slam 2/1; Triple Crown 6/5 fav

Last time out: Champions - P5 W4 L1

6N best: Grand Slam 2016 & 2003

Worst finish: 5th 2018

2020 overall record: P9 W8 L1

Head Coach: Eddie Jones (6N record (2016-20): P25 W18 D1 L6 Win percentage: 72.0%)

Captain: Owen Farrell (6N record (2018-20): P11 W7 D1 L3 Win percentage: 63.6%)

Jewel in the crown: Maro Itoje reigned supreme throughout 2020, a menace in open play and set-piece defence, and a marauding threat with ball in hand. He leads by example and many believe he is the next Lions captain.

England's Maro Itoje during a training session at The Lensbury Hotel, Teddington yesterday. Picture: Adrian Dennis

Rough diamond: Max Malins, 24, could be an exciting answer to England’s search for a regular full-back after a difficult 2020 for Elliot Daly.

Treatment table: Quite the casualty list with Mako Vunipola, Joe Launchbury and Sam Underhill all missing from the pack while Kyle Sinckler is suspended for the opening round and Joe Marler has opted out of the seven-week bubble. Skills coach Jason Ryles has stayed in Australia due to Covid restrictions.

Overlooked: Or is it rejected? Bath centre Cameron Redpath’s decision to choose Scotland, for whom his father played, over England has denied Eddie Jones the services of one of the Premiership’s brightest prospects.

Needs to improve: England’s relentless kicking game came in for plenty of stick over the autumn Test window with critics calling for more variety in attack rather than a reliance on their renowned physicality. It is a sentiment borne out by the fact that both France and Ireland scored more points and tries than the champions in the 2020 campaign.

Upcoming milestone: Owen Farrell is just 36 points away from catching Jonny Wilkinson’s English Six Nations record 486 points, while wing Jonny May needs just five tries to surpass Ben Cohen’s national-best 16 for the championship

SQUAD: Backs (12): E Daly (Saracens), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester), O Lawrence (Worcester), M Malins (Bristol), J May (Gloucester), P Odogwu (Wasps), H Randall (Bristol), D Robson (Wasps), H Slade (Exeter), A Watson (Bath), B Youngs (Leicester).

Forwards (16): Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), Tom Curry (Sale), Ben Earl (Bristol), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens), Jonny Hill (Exeter), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Beno Obano (Bath), Will Stuart (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Tom West (Wasps), Harry Williams (Exeter), Jack Willis (Wasps), Mark Wilson (Newcastle).

Donal Lenihan’s assessment: When matched physically, not an easy thing to achieve, do England have game smarts to cope? That is the biggest issue hanging over this team, having been blown away up front by South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final.

England's Charlie Ewels (left) and Maro Itoje (second right) during a training session earlier this week. Picture: Adrian Dennis

With a number of key forwards out injured, the challenge facing England is how they will cope if they fail to win the collisions and control the gain line. With such a suffocating defensive system they are used to strangling teams to death. As a result, it’s almost impossible to beat them if they build any sort of a lead.

However, if they fail to impose their physicality to the extent they have become used to under Eddie Jones in this tournament, they will be vulnerable. England still boast the strongest squad in the competition but, for a variety of reasons, may not dominate the contact zones with their usual efficiency. If that proves to be the case, given the lack of potency in their attacking game last autumn, they just might be vulnerable.

Verdict: Toss of a coin for me between England and France as to which wins this championship. Home advantage in that head to head should tilt the odds in England’s favour but France are overdue a championship.

Finish: second

FRANCE

Stade de France, Paris

World ranking: 4

Odds: Championship 5/2, Grand Slam 6/1

Last time out: 2nd: P5 W4 L1

6N best: Grand Slam 2010, 2004, 2002

Worst finish: 6th 2013

2020 overall record: P9 W7 L2

Head Coach: Fabien Galthié (6N record (2020): P5 W4 L1 Win percentage: 80%)





France head coach Fabien Galthié. Picture: INPHO





Captain: Charles Ollivon (6N record (2020): P5 W4 L1 Win percentage: 80%)

Jewel in the crown: Difficult to look past scrum-half wizard Antoine Dupont, who carved Ireland wide open in Paris last October.

Rough diamond: Louis Carbonel, 21, can be the next fly-half to muscle in on the action in the expected absence through injury of Romain Ntamack although it may be as a replacement for Mathieu Jalibert in Les Bleu’s number 10 jersey.

Treatment table: There are some big hitters sidelined, for the opening game at least, with Demba Bamba, Camille Chat, Thomas Ramos, Virimi Vakatawa and Cameron Woki joining Ntamack in the sick bay while back-rower Gregory Aldritt is also a doubt.

Overlooked: Uini Atonio, Hassane Kolingar, Swan Rebbadj, Selevasio Tolofua, Francois Cros, Julien Delbouis and Donovan Taofifenua all exited the squad when the FFR asked Galthié to reduce his squad from 37 to 31 as an anti-Covid precaution.

Needs to improve: With Shaun Edwards beginning to tighten up the French defence, the next focus for Galthié is to improve his team’s discipline after France conceded the most penalties in the 2020 championship.

Upcoming milestone: This French squad is way too young to be closing in on records.

A view of the Stade de France ahead of the 2020 Six Nations clash between the French and Italy. The pair open up the 2021 edition on Saturday. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

SQUAD: Backs (13): P-L Barassi (Lyon), A Bouthier (Montpellier), L Carbonel (Toulon), B Couilloud (Lyon), B Dulin (La Rochelle), A Dupont (Toulouse), G Fickou (Stade Francais), M Jalibert (Bordeaux Begles), D Penaud (Clermont), B Serin (Toulon), T Thomas (Racing 92), G Villiere (Toulon), A Vincent (Montpellier).

Forwards (18): D Aldegheri (Toulouse), G Alldritt (La Rochelle), C Baille (Toulouse), P Bourgarit (La Rochelle), G-H Colombe (Racing 92), D Cretin (Lyon), K Geraci (Lyon), J-B Gros (Toulon), M Haouas (Montpellier), A Jelonch (Castres), B Le Roux (Racing 92), J Marchand (Toulouse), P Mauvaka (Toulouse), C Ollivon (Toulon), B Pesenti (Pau), R Taofifenua (Toulon), P Willemse (Montpellier), C Woki (Bordeaux Begles).

Donal Lenihan’s assessment: This French squad has lived a charmed existence since the outset of last year. With so many just graduated from their successful U20 World Cup winning squads, they were thrown in at the deep end by new coach Fabian Galthie. From the moment they launched the 2020 Six Nations campaign with a win over England at a packed Stade de France they won the hearts of the French rugby public.

Since then they have gone from strength to strength and would probably have won a Grand Slam had prop Mohamed Haouas not been sent off just before half time against Scotland. The biggest issue is in coping with the level of expectation that has sprung up around them and in dealing with the loss of star centre Virimi Vakatawa.

Having the Stade de France packed to the rafters for their home games would have been a huge boost but, with three away games, two against closest rivals England and Ireland, this emerging group will be under pressure to not only live up to heightened expectations but to deliver the quality of performance that made them a joy to watch last year.

Verdict: Despite the injuries to N’tamack and Vakatawa, they showed in the Autumn Nations Cup final against England that they not only have the strength in depth to compete but the drive and unity of purpose to thrive.

Finish: Winners.

IRELAND

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

World ranking: 5

Odds: Championship 7/2; Grand Slam 10/1; Triple Crown 8/1

Last time out: 3rd - P5 W3 L2

6N best: Grand Slam 2018 & 2009

Worst finish: 5th 2013

2020 overall record: P9 W5 L3

Head Coach: Andy Farrell (6N record (2020): P5 W3 L2 Win percentage: 60%)

Captain: Johnny Sexton (6N record (2020): P5 W3 L2 Win percentage: 60%)

A view of an IRFU crest ahead of the clash between Ireland and France. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Jewel in the crown: James Ryan captained Ireland for the first time in November and the powerhouse lock is pivotal to success this time around.

Rough diamond: Munster scrum-half Craig Casey, one of four uncapped players in the Irish squad alongside Tom O’Toole and late call-ups Gavin Coombes and Ryan Baird, gets a rapid promotion to the Test set-up at 21 and looks ready for the step up.

Treatment table: Full back/wing Jacob Stockdale is set to miss at least the opening round due to bone bruising while Caelan Doris (concussion symptoms) and Quinn Roux (neck) have returned to their provinces. Ireland welcome back the fit-again Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and James Lowe.

Overlooked: Experienced scrum-halves John Cooney, Kieran Marmion and Luke McGrath all omitted in favour of Casey and Jamison Gibson-Park, while Farrell has said Munster full-back Mike Haley just missed out.

Needs to improve: The lineout. It cost them dearly last October when poor execution at the set-piece let France off the hook in Paris in the final round but the appointment of lock legend and detail-oriented Paul O’Connell as forwards coach can only be a positive move in that regard and so too in terms of upping the ante in the physicality stakes after being bullied twice by England last year.

Upcoming milestone: Captain Sexton starts the championship on 95 caps and if he stays fit will become Ireland’s seventh Test centurion. The sixth, Cian Healy, is just one Six Nations appearance away from 50 with Sexton just one behind the prop.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton during the captain's run at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

SQUAD: Backs (17): B Aki (Connacht), B Burns (Ulster), R Byrne (Leinster), C Casey (Munster), A Conway (Munster), S Daly (Munster), K Earls (Munster), C Farrell (Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster, captain).

Forwards (19): R Baird (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), W Connors (Leinster), G Coombes (Munster), U Dillane (Connacht), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), D Heffernan (Connacht), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), Q Roux (Connacht), R Ruddock (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster).

Donal Lenihan’s assessment: Despite all the clamour over his hold on the No 10 jersey, the simple truth is that Ireland, as we found out once again last autumn, are a far better side with Johnny Sexton at the helm. It’s one of the reasons Andy Farrell has delayed naming his side for Sunday’s campaign opener against Wales until today in order to give his captain as much time as possible to recover from his latest niggle.

Sexton’s most likely replacement, Ulster’s Billy Burns, is very short on Six Nations experience and isn’t the front line kicker for his province with John Cooney fulfilling that role. Behind that duo, Ross Byrne has never been able to replicate the calm and assured figure he appears when playing for Leinster on the international stage.

With Tadhg Furlong’s long-awaited return to action boosting our options at tight head prop, the lack of a proven performer at out half at this level of international competition remains the biggest issue facing Ireland heading into the championship.

Verdict: Ireland need to deliver a minimum of three wins. Four would be a bonus but a championship win looks beyond us.

Finish: third

ITALY

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

World ranking: 14

Odds: Championship 500/1; Grand Slam 500/1

Last time out: 6th (whitewash)

6N best: 4th 2013 & 2007

Worst finish: 6th - 15 times (whitewashed 10 times)

2020 overall record: P8 W0 L8

Head Coach: Franco Smith (6N record (2020): P5 W0 L5 Win percentage: 00.00%)

Captain: Luca Bigi (6N record (2020): P5 W0 L5 Win percentage: 00.00%)

Jewel in the crown: An U20 international at the start of 2020, fly-half Paolo Garbisi came of age as a Test player last year and could be the answer to Italy’s long search for a consistently high-performing number 10.

Rough diamond: Hardly a rookie at 26 but Australian-born wing Monty Ioane, nephew of former Wallaby Digby, earned his Test debut only last year after several seasons of terrorising PRO14 defences with Benetton.

Treatment table: Gloucester back row Jake Polledri is a big loss with a knee injury as is exciting full-back Mateo Minozzi. Not injured so much as broken, Minozzi withdrew from the squad saying he was too physically and mentally tired for two months in the Test squad bubble.

Italy's Jake Polledri with John Barclay and Greig Laidlaw of Scotland. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Overlooked: Benetton full-back Jayden Hayward is one of the older internationals to miss out with Franco Smith opting for youth and a clean slate in a squad whose average age is just over 24.

Needs to improve: Without a Six Nations win in six years and on a 27-game losing streak, the arrival of former Harlequins boss and England assistant Paul Gustard as defence coach is a much-needed addition to the Franco Smith backroom. On their day Italy have the firepower to unsettle opposition defences, they just need the foundation of a solid rearguard themselves.

Upcoming milestone: Carlo Canna needs three more caps to reach his half-century for the Azzurri while Tommy Allan is two tries short of equalling Mirco Bergamasco and Sergio Parisse’s joint-record seven tries for Italy in the Six Nations.

Carlo Canna kicks a penalty during the 2016 Six Nations match between France and Italy. Picture: Getty

SQUAD: Backs (13): T Allan (Benetton), M Bellini (Zebre), C Braley (Benetton), J I Brex (Benetton), C Canna (Zebre), P Garbisi (Benetton), M Ioane (Benetton), F Mori (Kawasaki Robot Calvisano), G Palazzani (Zebre), L Sperandio (Benetton), J Trulla (Kawasaki Robot Calvisano), S Varney (Gloucester), M Zanon (Benetton).

Forwards (19): L Bigi (Zebre), N Cannone (Benetton), P Ceccarelli (Brive), R Favretto (Mogliano), D Fischetti (Zebre), M Lamaro (Benetton), M Lazzaroni (Benetton), G Lucchesi (Benetton), M Manfredi (Zebre), M Mbanda (Zebre),J Meyer (Zebre), S Negri (Benetton), M Riccioni (Benetton), D Rimpelli (Zebre), F Ruzza (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), C Stoian (Fiamme Oro), C Traore (Benetton), G Zilocchi (Zebre).

Donal Lenihan’s assessment: Italy haven’t won a Six Nations game since beating Scotland in Murrayfield in 2015. Despite the best efforts of Conor O’Shea, he was unable to wave a magic wand during his three-year tenure as head coach to deliver a single tournament victory.

As a result, when Franco Smith took over after the 2019 World Cup, he shed a whole host of Italian players who had known nothing but failure in this championship. O’Shea’s legacy to Italian rugby is a better underage structure and a number of promising young players coming through their system.

Smith has seized on this and is going to persevere with a callow group of players to build for the future. That inexperience is the biggest issue facing them heading into this tournament. They only have four players over 30 in the squad, only one with more than 50 caps and an average age of 24. Promising 20-year-old out half Paulo Garbisi impressed in the Autumn series but he carries an enormous burden.

Verdict: Smith is right to invest in the future but with tournament favourites France and England first up, followed by Ireland, their confidence could well be shattered by the time their more realistic targets for a win - Wales and Scotland - surface.

Finish: Sixth

SCOTLAND

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

World ranking: 7

Odds: Championship 20/1; Grand Slam 100/1; Triple Crown 33/1

Last time out: 4th P5 W3 L2

6N best: 3rd - 2018, 2013, 2006, 2001

Worst finish: 6th (whitewash) 2015, 2012, 2004 2020 overall record: P9 W5 L4

Head Coach: Gregor Townsend (6N record (2018-20): P15 W7 D1 L7 Win percentage: 46.7%)

Captain: Stuart Hogg (6N record (2020): P5 W3 L2 Win percentage: 60%)

Jewel in the crown: Finn Russell, the mercurial and occasionally infuriating Racing 92 fly-half is back on speaking terms with Townsend after a fall-out last spring and has all the tools to blow an arm-wrestle wide open.

Finn Russell will be a key player for Scotland. Picture: Steve Paston/PA Wire.

Rough diamond: England’s loss is Scotland’s gain with exciting Bath centre Cameron Redpath opting to follow his father Bryan’s path into Test rugby.

Treatment table: Russell’s return is a relief given fellow fly-half Adam Hastings’ shoulder injury while Scotland will also be without scrum-half George Horne (foot) and their two frontline hookers with Stuart McInally and Fraser Brown each sidelined by neck injuries.

Overlooked: Sam Skinner, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Duncan Weir, Blair Cowan, Cornell du Preez and Rory Hutchinson were among the English-based players omitted as Townsend sought to limit the number of players coming in and out of the Scotland bubble due to club commitments outside his control.

Needs to improve: Scotland remain a conundrum, a side packed with talent and firepower that does quite seem to add up to the sum of its parts. Consistency of performance, over 80 minutes and from game to game has to be found if they are to finally realise their potential and become a complete package.

Upcoming milestone: No individual milestones in sight but Scotland’s three wins in a row at the end of the 2020 Six Nations is their longest unbeaten run in the championship.

SQUAD: Backs (15): D Graham (Edinburgh), C Harris (Gloucester),S Hogg (Exeter), H Jones (Glasgow), B Kinghorn (Edinburgh), J Lang (Harlequins), S Maitland (Saracens), B McGuigan (Sale), A Price (Glasgow), C Redpath – (Bath Rugby), F Russell (Racing 92), S Steele (Harlequins), D Taylor (Saracens), J van der Walt (Edinburgh), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh).

Forwards (20): E Ashman (Sale), S Berghan (Edinburgh), D Cherry (Edinburgh), A Craig (Gloucester), S Cummings (Glasgow), A Dell (London Irish), M Fagerson (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), G Graham (Newcastle), G Gilchrist (Edinburgh), J Gray (Exeter), R Gray (Glasgow), O Kebble (Glasgow), W Nel (Edinburgh), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), G Stewart (Glasgow), R Sutherland (Edinburgh), B Thomson (Scarlets), G Turner (Glasgow), H Watson (Edinburgh).

Donal Lenihan’s assessment: Here we go again. If Scotland could deliver on the all-too-familiar pre-match talk, they would be world beaters. In advance of the opening game against England at Twickenham, where they haven’t won since 1983, there’s been much talk about their scrum and and the opportunity that presents itself against an England front row short first choice tight head Kyle Sinckler and first and second choice loose heads in Mako Vunipola and Joe Marler.

Adam Hastings (left) and Finn Russell of Scotland. With Hastings injured, Scotland have been forced to make changes to their squad. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Rookie loose head Rory Sutherland has spoken openly about this being an area they will look to target and attack. Nothing wrong with that, but I think they might be better served keeping their intentions indoors.

You can just imagine Eddie Jones putting it up to his revamped front five all week. Jones makes a habit of taking on the opposition in an area they perceive in advance to be a strength in an effort to demoralise them. Scotland’s scrum had better survive the test tomorrow, otherwise their inability to walk the walk will become an issue once again.

Verdict: This Scottish squad is capable of delivering far more than they have and with three home games may just pip Wales on the final table.

Finish: Fourth

WALES

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

World ranking: 9

Odds: Championship 12/1; Grand Slam 33/1; Triple Crown 20/1

Last time out: 5th P5 W1 L4

6N best: Grand Slam 2019, 2012, 2008, 2005

Worst finish: 6th 2003 (whitewash)

2020 overall record: P10 W3 L7

Head Coach: Wayne Pivac (6N record (2020): P5 W1 L4 Win percentage: 20%)

Captain: Alun Wyn Jones (6N record (2009-20): P20 W11 L9 Win percentage: 55%)

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones. Picture: David Davies

Rough diamond: Scarlets back-rower Josh MacLeod is the only uncapped played in Pivac’s squad. Though he was selected for the autumn campaign, a hamstring injury prevented a Test debut.

Treatment table: A lengthy injury list includes Rob Evans, Nicky Smith, Samson Lee, Ross Moriarty, James Davies, Ellis Jenkins, Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, Scott Williams, and Jonah Holmes.

Overlooked: Having made his Test debut against Georgia in November, flanker James Botham, son of cricket legend Ian Botham, has lost out to a returning Dan Lydiate, recalled at 33 having not been capped since 2018. Also surplus to requirements is experienced scrum-half Rhys Webb.

Needs to improve: Following Warren Gatland as Wales head coach was always a tough ask for Pivac and his attempt to transfer a successful Scarlets gameplan to the Test arena saw the national side lose its way and a watertight defence that underpinned previous successes. That defence, now under the charge of former Lions prop Gethin Jenkins, needs to tighten up again or there will be more trouble ahead.

Upcoming milestone: Ospreys and Lions wing George North starts the championship on 98 caps and is also two tries behind Shaun Williams (22) as his country’s leading Six Nations try scorer. Scarlets second row Jake Ball, meanwhile, will reach the 50-Test mark if he faces Ireland on Sunday.

SQUAD: Backs (16): G Davies (Scarlets), T Williams (Cardiff Blues), K Hardy (Scarlets), D Biggar (Northampton), C Sheedy (Bristol), J Evans (Cardiff Blues), J Williams (Scarlets), J Davies (Scarlets), N Tompkins (Dragons), O Watkin (Ospreys), G North (Ospreys), J Adams (Cardiff Blues), H Amos (Cardiff Blues), L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), L Halfpenny (Scarlets), L Williams (Scarlets).

Forwards (20): R Carre (Cardiff Blues), W Jones (Scarlets), R Jones (Ospreys), E Dee (Dragons), R Elias (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), L Brown (Dragons), T Francis (Exeter), D Lewis (Cardiff Blues), J Ball (Scarlets), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys), W Rowlands (Wasps), C Hill (Cardiff Blues), D Lydiate (Ospreys), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), A Wainwright (Dragons), T Faletau (Bath), J MacLeod (Scarlets), J Tipuric (Ospreys).

Donal Lenihan’s assessment: It was a torrid 2020 for Wales and new head coach Wayne Pivac is under immense pressure heading into this championship. He made the fatal error of attempting to play the wider, off-loading game brought to perfection by his Guinness PRO12 winning Scarlets side without having a solid platform to work off up front.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac. Picture: Adam Davy

The quality of the Welsh set piece has fallen away alarmingly since reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Japan. The line out in particular has been dreadful and Pivac will be hoping the return from injury of Lions hooker Ken Owens will help improve matters in the scrum and out of touch.

You won’t survive in a tournament this nature without producing quality ball and Wales badly need to address this before facing Ireland on Sunday. Recognising this Pivac has recalled the inform Ospreys trio of prop Rhodri Jones, second row Adam Beard and former Lion Dan Lydiate.

Verdict: Look destined for a mid table at best and have a battle on their hands with Scotland to finish fourth. That will be decided in Murrayfield in round two.

Finish: Fifth