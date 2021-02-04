Bealham and Carty set for 150th PRO14 appearances

Finlay Bealham and Jack Carty will both make their 150th appearances for Connacht in Friday night's Guinness PRO14 fixture away to Dragons (7.35pm).

The Irish internationals are products of the Connacht Academy, with Carty making his debut in the competition in September 2012 and Bealham in February 2014.

Bealham lines out in a front row alongside Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt, while Niall Murray and Gavin Thornbury form a new-look second row partnership. Paul Boyle captains the side from blindside flanker, with Conor Oliver on the opposite flank and Abraham Papali’i at number 8. Thornbury and Boyle will also hit the milestone of 50 caps for Connacht.

Carty will be joined by Caolin Blade in the half-back slots, while the centre partnership is unchanged with Peter Robb alongside Tom Daly. The back three consists of Matt Healy, Peter Sullivan and John Porch.

Connacht coach Andy Friend said: “This is a must-win for us given results of the last few weeks. While our home form has been disappointing we’ve had honest reviews of what’s gone wrong and the reaction in training has been good. Our away form has been a positive for us this season, so we’ll look to keep that going tomorrow albeit against tough opposition and a tough place to go in Rodney Parade.”

Friend's counterpart at Dragons, Dean Ryan, said: “Connacht are a really underrated side. They have a couple of guys who are quite influential that go off with Ireland, but they are pretty robust throughout the entire season. They are built for being competitive week in and week out - I see a lot of things that we want us to be in them. Connacht have been used to being that 'other' Irish side for some time and like to challenge that perception. I do enjoy watching them. They have a lot of players that don't necessarily hit the radar of international level and they make them better, which is a good test of an environment. “

D RAGONS: J Williams, O Jenkins, J Dixon, J Roberts, A Hewitt, S Davies, R Williams (C); B Harris, R Hibbard, L Fairbrother, B Carter, J Maksymiw, H Taylor, B Fry, H Keddie.

Replacements: E Shipp, G Bateman, C Coleman, J Davies, L Evans, L Baldwin, J Lewis, A Owen.

CONNACHT: J Porch, P Sullivan, T Daly, P Robb, M Healy, J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham, N Murray, G Thornbury, P Boyle, C Oliver, A Papali’i.

Replacements: J Murphy, J Duggan, J Aungier, O Dowling, E Masterson, K Marmion, S O’Brien, A Wootton.