Johnny Sexton: Ireland in good place to do the business against Wales

Ireland’s captain is fit and ready for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations opener in Wales but Johnny Sexton thinks having the likes of Garry Ringrose, Iain Henderson, and Tadhg Furlong back in the fold after injury is the real boost for the men in green on the eve of the 2021 championship.

When Andy Farrell reveals his matchday squad for Cardiff tomorrow, he will have had close to a full deck to choose from, including his 35-year-old fly-half and skipper.

Having been a selection doubt with a hamstring issue that arose during Leinster’s PRO14 derby victory over Munster at Thomond Park on January 23, Sexton declared himself available for selection following yesterday’s training session at the IRFU High Performance Centre. He also spoke of the positive impact of having centre Ringrose, tighthead prop Furlong, and lock Henderson back in business once more as Ireland bid to claim their first win at Principality Stadium since 2013.

“I think it is a great boost to have all those names mentioned back fit,” Sexton said. “We haven't had them enough over the last year.

“Garry's had a bad run when you consider some of the luck which goes with some of the injuries: a broken thumb, a broken jaw twice. That's just bad luck and it can happen to anyone. He's the most professional guy you can ever meet.

“He's so diligent in everything he does and to have him back and the other guys, Tadhg and Hendy, is a big part of our front five. It just gives you more doesn't it? Whether it's off the bench or starting, we don't know the team properly to tell the truth … so whatever it is we'll have a very competitive squad… It's a good place to be but we have to go out and do the business now to reflect that. It would be terrible if we had all these guys fit and didn't play great.”

There is caution with good reason given Ireland’s Six Nations record in Cardiff of late. Farrell’s men may well have won both meetings with the Welsh in 2020 in Dublin, a February win in the championship and November’s Autumn Nations Cup victory, but the reverse fixtures have been less kind, not least in March 2019 when a tame performance from Joe Schmidt’s side allowed the home team to cruise to the third and final Grand Slam of Warren Gatland’s 12-year tenure. Sexton also recalled the 23-16 defeat in 2015 in search of a common thread for lessons to take into Sunday’s return.

“In both games our discipline at the start of the game we got on the wrong side of the referee. I think it was Wayne Barnes the first time (2015) and Angus Gardner the last time (2019). Anyway it doesn’t matter who the ref was, we got on the wrong side of him early doors.

'Hard going'

“We were 12-0 down in one of the games (2015) within 10 to 15 minutes I think and it’s a long way back from there, and then again two years ago we conceded a try early on with a chip kick that we knew they were going to bring and we didn’t deal with it. Then we concede three penalties in the first half and were 16-0 down at half-time.

“It’s just hard going when you start like that in Cardiff, so making sure that we’re up for the game obviously but that we’re not over the edge and giving away stupid penalties to allow them into the game and to get a head start, because Test rugby is tough enough when it’s nil-nil, never mind when you’re giving teams a huge start.

“So yeah, we need to make sure we start well.”

Strong openings more often than not lead to positive outcomes in Sexton’s experience but the three-time title winner also cited other ingredients common to a successful Six Nations campaign.

"There's always something that clicks. Whether that's a new player or a few fresh faces coming in that give everyone a new impetus or lease of life. It could be a new person on the coaching staff or someone in the backroom team can make a huge difference to communication. That's often been the case over the years.

"Often, it's the smallest of margins sometimes that can make it or break it. You go back to (Grand Slam in) 2018, if we didn't do what we did in the last five minutes (of the opening game against France) that never happens and we're still talking about it.

"That could easily have gone another way and sometimes it is the bounce of a ball, a score going your way or not going your way that can make a huge difference so it's a little bit of luck, but sometimes you make your own luck as well.

"It's a mixture of those things."