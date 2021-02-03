Captain Johnny Sexton fit and raring to go ahead of Six Nations opener in Wales

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has declared himself fit to play in Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff.

Sexton, 35, had been a selection doubt since being substituted as a precaution following a hamstring twinge in Leinster’s PRO14 derby victory over Munster at Thomond Park on January 23.

Yet the veteran fly-half on Wednesday gave head coach Andy Farrell a huge boost ahead of the Principality Stadium clash.

"I trained fully today with the group, thankfully, and got through that okay so all available for selection,” Sexton said.

"The group trained well today, the lads had a good hit-out at the weekend and we're looking forward to this weekend.

"It only feels like yesterday since we were finishing up the Autumn Nations Cup and a disappointing end to the last Six Nations campaign for us. In many ways, it has been good - we've hit the ground running, it doesn't feel like we've gone backwards. We've taken up where we left off in the last campaign, which is great."

Referring to that disappointing end to the protracted 2020 championship which saw Ireland lose away to eventual champions England in February and France on October 31, Sexton said that despite tying the French for most tries scored on 17, Ireland needed to be more ruthless in converting promising opportunities into points.

“We probably need to be a bit more clinical. I think we scored the most tries in last year’s Six Nations, did we? I think we did. We need to be more clinical.

“We created a lot in those games. When we talk about the last campaign, we didn’t finish them and the top teams do. We need to get better, when you consider the French game, the one that cost us (the title) ultimately, we had a lot of entries into their 22 and didn’t come away with anything.

We’ve spoken about being a bit more ruthless and hopefully that will lead to a few more tries.

That will need to start from the first minute in Cardiff this weekend at a stadium in which Ireland has not won a Six Nations game since 2013.

"It's a tough place to go,” Sexton said. “All Welsh teams are tough to play against at all times but especially in Cardiff. There's not many teams that go there and get a win, we haven't done it in a long time.

"The last time we won it, the first game we ended up having an injury crisis and we came second last so it wasn't a great campaign even though we got it off to a good start, so hopefully we can start this weekend in the same fashion and then keep things going.

"We honestly haven't spoken a day past Sunday or thought of a day past Sunday. Everything has been geared up towards this Wales game and we know how important it is to build a bit of momentum in this tournament.

"The way we can start that is by putting out a good performance, first and foremost, and hoping the result takes care of itself if we can play really, really well. We're going to have to if we want to beat a Welsh team away from home."