Peter O'Mahony: Ireland have the depth to move on from Caelan Doris loss

Peter O'Mahony has lauded the impact made by Caelan Doris but the Munster veteran is confident that Ireland have the strength in depth to cover for his loss to concussion-style symptoms heading into the 2021 Six Nations.

New forwards coach Paul O'Connell has admitted that Ireland were losing the X-factor that the Leinster youngster brings to the table. Doris has been first-choice No.8 for his country this last year, part of a back row that has more often than not also featured CJ Stander and O'Mahony himself.

"You've six or seven back-rowers here fighting for three spots,” said the former Lions skipper today. “The big thing about it is you don't want to see one of your men go down and Caelan has been one of the outstanding Irish players in the last 18 months.

"I've been beyond impressed with him, particularly his footballing skills. His ability to catch-pass, his ability hold his speed on the line, his ability to carry hard when he needs to carry hard, his tackle, his poach: he's been exceptional.

"He's certainly a big loss, but there's guys there who are hungry. We demand that when someone goes down, someone is there and it's as seamless as possible. That's the way it has to be in international rugby. You can't be waiting for people.”

Doris's departure might do more than open a door for someone else, it has the potential to shift the dynamic of the entire department with Stander capable of scooting over to No.8 and O'Mahony having only recently vacated the blindside for the openside.

Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock were already knocking around the squad, as were Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson, both of whom offer options in the second and back rows. Add to that Gavin Coombes who has since received first senior call-up and there are no shortage of options.

"Coombesy is playing some great rugby, he'll fit in well.,” said O'Mahony.

Ireland get their campaign underway this Sunday against Wales in Cardiff and that doesn't give the recently installed O'Connell much time to bed down into his new role and impart the breadth of knowledge he offers his new charges.

O'Mahony soldiered with the Limerick man with club and country and has reported that the former second row has already had a positive effect on a group of forwards that has something to prove after two seasons of hit-and-miss collective efforts.

“Luckily, a few of us have played with him and we understand the way he operated and we can be a little bit of a bridge as well to the younger players who didn't get a chance to play alongside him.

"He was already well able to get his points across when he was playing, there's nothing different there. He was always presenting, even when he was playing, so he has slotted in very well. His attention to detail is very high as well.”

Andy Farrell's side waxed and waned in the Autumn Nations Cup but ended it on a high with a defeat of Scotland in Dublin. It will be interesting to see how Farrell's vision of playing a less structured attacking game develops with the extra time under their belts.

O'Mahony makes for an interesting test case in that regard. An excellent player in so many respects, he has never been pegged as a creative threat in the loose but he has played a part in the wider channels lately and mixed things up with the odd grubber to boot.

More of the same from everyone in green would be welcome.

“The playing rugby part is my actual favourite part of playing the game. It's the skills and the football and it is enjoyable to be able to show what you can do.

“We thought about positional play and strike play and that kind of thing and that's something that we have built on in the last 12 months since we have been in here, since the start of the last campaign. It has to be something that we have to build on moving forward.

“I enjoy the way we are playing at the moment and that isn't saying that there isn't a lot of hard work to be done because a lot underpins the backs' strike plays that you see. It's nice to get that blend.”