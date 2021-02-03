Paul O’Connell: Andy Farrell made me an offer I couldn’t refuse

Contrary to popular belief, it will not be all fire and brimstone from Paul O’Connell as he gets settled into his role as Ireland forwards coach.

For those whose perception of the man who led Munster, Ireland, and the Lions with distinction is of a warrior captain beseeching his followers to put the fear of God into the opposition, there may be surprise that it is the chance to coach the nuances of the game and the opportunities to reflect outside the international windows that appeal to the 41-year-old and were influential in helping decide this was the call that could not be ignored.

O’Connell yesterday described Andy Farrell’s invitation to become Ireland forwards coach, made following the conclusion of the Autumn Nations Cup last December, as an opportunity too good to turn down. Five days out from his Test coaching debut when Ireland open their 2021 Guinness Six Nations campaign in Cardiff — in the stadium his playing career came to an excruciatingly painful end at the 2015 World Cup — the former second row explained his reasons for resuming a coaching career that appeared to have ended after one season at Stade Francais in 2018-19.

“I remember Alan Gaffney saying when he came to Munster he didn’t want to die wondering,” O’Connell said. “If Andy hadn’t picked up the phone to me I probably would have moved on happily but when he did pick up the phone to me I felt it was something that I would have regretted refusing, even though it meant I had to get the skates under me and start preparing very quickly.

There were other offers, he conceded, before adding: “I think probably working under Andy and with Simon (Easterby, now defence coach) and (scrum coach) John Fogarty was probably an opportunity for me that was too good to turn down but it was an opportunity that I knew I could discuss things, argue things, and debate things and be myself very, very quickly and be able to figure out where I need to be.

“I would have spoken to one or two other clubs but we gave Paris a crack then we moved back to Limerick and the kids are very happy in their schools where they live and I didn’t really want to be moving them again so that was part of the challenge, and this opportunity to work with these guys but at the same time live at home was a grateful opportunity.”

O’Connell accepts he still has much to learn as a coach but insisted he felt he could “add value” to Ireland’s cause. He also suggested the game had moved on to the point where coaching had evolved to another level since he retired.

‘I think just a lot of the things that we used to talk about that were about the physical sides of the game are now coached. So rather than it being talk of physical dominance, there is a coaching method behind every physical moment you see in a rugby match now.

“That intent piece then has to be layered on top of it so you can’t just bring your emotion and your passion for playing for Ireland. You have to have a solid foundation beneath that and I think coaches have been very good at coaching that.

“You remember Brian O’Driscoll the way he could come out of a line back in the day and read the defence and make these tackles out the back. It was something that was very hard to coach 10 years ago but it can be coached now and there’s so many of those moments that you see in games that are really well-coached.

"It’s up to the player then to be able to take that on and to be able to deliver it physically, but that’s the biggest change I’ve seen. A lot of the parts of the game are very similar or not too different but the ability to coach the tiny little parts of the game now is really interesting.”

At the top of the new forwards coach’s priority list is improving Ireland’s lineout after a rough ride in 2020. O’Connell, though, emphasised Farrell’s ethos of handing more ownership to the players for a more collaborative approach to the problem.

Saying there would be no “ripping up the script”, he added: “You can’t transplant your thinking into their thought process... the players are actually very good at that, they’re very good at taking ownership of it, running it themselves and then looking for an opinion, looking for guidance here and there.

“I think that’s when a lot of the best lineouts in the world are player-led… they’re the ones that are in there, they’re the ones that have to stand in the middle of it and feel what’s happening.

“So we just have to help them along that journey of gathering experience and learning from their experiences.”