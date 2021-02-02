Paul O'Connell: 'Frustrating' to be without Caelan Doris' X-factor for Wales clash

Paul O’Connell has spoken of the frustration of losing Caelan Doris’s "X-factor" ahead of the Guinness Six Nations in Wales on Sunday.

Since his Ireland debut 12 months ago against Scotland, Doris, 22, has established himself as head coach Andy Farrell’s first-choice No 8 in a settled back row alongside CJ Stander and Peter O’Mahony.

Yet the Leinster forward returned to his province having flagged some symptoms that could be associated with concussion while Ireland also lost Connacht second row Quinn Roux to a neck problem. Uncapped duo Gavin Coombes and Ryan Baird were called up as like-for-like replacements for Doris and Roux respectively.

“I don’t know how long they’ll be out for,” Ireland’s new forwards coach O’Connell said. “Caelan’s flagged concussion symptoms so he’s gone back to Leinster, he’ll go through procedures and protocols there and get checked.

“Quinn has a neck injury so he’ll have to go back and get checked. They are two injuries you don’t want to be messing around with so you have to be careful. I’m not sure, we’ve no length of time on either of them.

“It’s frustrating for them and it’s frustrating for us. Caelan’s obviously a fantastic player. I worked with him in the U20s, he was incredible. He has that X-factor and you need those players in world rugby now.

“Quinn, I played against Quinn towards the end of my time and he was excellent. My last game against Connacht, I think, we lost to them at the Sportsground and he was brilliant that day. He’s a big man, great ideas at the lineout, you know, so well coached by Jimmy Duffy up in Connacht so it’s been disappointing not have him in now going forward but we have no timeframe on when they’ll be back.”

Baird, 21, had been unlucky to miss out on Farrell’s initial Six Nations squad announced a fortnight ago. The rising Leinster star had appeared set for a Test debut in the autumn before injury intervened.

This is a first call-up for Coombes, however. The West Cork back-rower, 23, has been a revelation for Munster this season with seven tries in 12 appearances to cement his place in Johann van Graan’s first-choice loose trio alongside O’Mahony and Stander.

The former Bandon Grammar student from Skibbereen, who played alongside his cousin, winger Liam Coombes, in last Saturday’s last-gasp PRO14 victory at Benetton, is in his second full season since graduating from the Munster academy and made his European debut last December against Harlequins.

The Ireland camp reported that all other squad members were expected to train this week, which must be seen as a positive for returning tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, who made his comeback from a calf injury last Saturday with 40 minutes for Leinster in their PRO14 win at Scarlets.

Aside from issuing an Ireland squad update, the IRFU also moved to distance themselves from reports of their continuing involvement in a joint bid with England, Scotland and Wales to host the men’s 2031 Rugby World Cup.

Tournament organisers World Rugby on Monday opened the official bidding process for both the 2027 and 2031 men’s World Cups, and the 2025 and 2029 women’s events, leading to a revelation from English rugby’s governing body the RFU that the four unions had opened talks on a joint bid.

That was met by a statement from Lansdowne Road which said: “The IRFU wish to clarify that while some preliminary, exploratory discussions took place last autumn with the English, Scottish, and Welsh Unions about a possible joint bid to host Rugby World Cup 2031, the matter is not being progressed at this point in time.”

Ireland had launched a solo bid to host the 2023 tournament, but lost out to France, having learned that both the Welsh and Scottish unions voted for the eventual winners.

Australia are the front-runners to host the 2027 World Cup while the USA is understood to be preparing its candidacy for 2031 with World Rugby’s bidding process for both tournaments set to conclude with an open and transparent electronic vote by the federation’s Council members in May 2022.