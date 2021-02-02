'Like Love Island without the weather': Elliot Daly on Covid safety protocols

'The new restrictions are definitely different. We thought they were strict during the last campaign,' says England's Elliot Daly 
'Like Love Island without the weather': Elliot Daly on Covid safety protocols

Elliot Daly of England is tackled by Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson of Ireland during a 2019 international. Daly and England are dealing with strict Covid-related guidelines ahead of the Six Nations. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 16:20
Duncan Bech

England have turned to reality TV show ‘Love Island’ for inspiration as they look to forge social bonds when in camp at The Lensbury during the Six Nations.

Among the tougher coronavirus safety protocols brought in to reduce the risk of an outbreak is a rule that players can only socialise outdoors, in areas that include heaters, a giant chess board and table tennis.

“It’s like Love Island without the weather! We’ve got the fire pit, so that’s a tick,” Elliot Daly said.

“It’s nice to have the option to do this, otherwise it would be very difficult to socialise as a group.

“I know it’s not the weather to socialise outdoors, but we’ve got heaters and open tents, so we’re definitely able to sit with each other and have a coffee, which is more than we would have been able to.

“The new restrictions are definitely different. We thought they were strict during the last campaign. Now it’s gone to a different level. But it’s what’s needed to play at the weekend so we have to get on with it.

“It’s nice to have that otherwise it would be train, lunch, dinner and then bed.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, Daly insists England will pay a high price if they lose concentration against Scotland ringmaster Finn Russell even for a moment.

Daly knows the “free and fearless” Russell has the range of attacking skills to orchestrate a first victory at Twickenham since 1983.

Two years ago the Racing 92 maverick inspired a remarkable Scottish comeback when a 31-0 deficit ended in a 38-38 draw, the underdogs denied a famous win only by a stoppage-time try from George Ford.

And more recently Daly was present for Saracens’ Champions Cup semi-final defeat at Paris La Defense Arena when Russell engineered the match-winning try with a trademark chip over the defensive line.

“The way he plays is very free and fearless. You have to be ready for everything. He might do a few things that come off, but you have to stay in the moment and limit them,” full-back Daly said.

“I’ve played against him a few times now and you have to anticipate some stuff that you wouldn’t anticipate from other players.

“It’s understanding what he sees in the game and trying to work out what he’ll do, although you can’t get it right every time.

“With Saracens, we switched off a little bit and that was the game sorted. If you look back on that match, we could have stopped that if we were a bit more alert.

“That was in the 70th minute, so it’s about doing it for the full 80 and not switching off.”

England have received a lift ahead of the first instalment of their title defence with the news that respected defence coach John Mitchell has signed a contract extension taking him until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

The former All Blacks boss joined Eddie Jones’ management team in 2018 after Paul Gustard departed for Harlequins and his responsibilities also include overseeing development of the back row.

“We have some unfinished business and a big goal of winning in 2023,” said Mitchell in reference to England’s 2019 World Cup final defeat.

More in this section

Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Press Conference Paul O'Connell on his Ireland return: 'I feel I can offer value'
Ireland v France - 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool D IRFU not involved in 2031 Rugby World Cup bid
Gavin Coombes comes up against Sean Cronin and Rhys Ruddock 23/1/2021 First Ireland call-up for Gavin Coombes as Caelan Doris ruled out
englandpa-sourceplace: uk
Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Press Conference

Paul O'Connell: 'Frustrating' to be without Caelan Doris' X-factor for Wales clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up