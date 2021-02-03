Connacht have over 20 contracts on the table

Connacht have made over 20 contract extension offers to players over the past fortnight.

In all, 27 players are out of contract at the end of the season including a host of frontline players such as Jack Carty, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Ultan Dillane, Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Gavin Thornbury and Paul Boyle, but head coach Andy Friend said the response so far from players was positive.

He said Connacht were also working on the backroom team, with Covid-19 resulting in them being about five months behind schedule finalising the squad and management for next season.

“We had to hold back until we got the green light from the IRFU but as soon as we were given that two weeks ago we have moved pretty quickly so things are definitely progressing. One of the most important things for me is to keep the squad together because I believe we have a very good squad.

“There were 27 out of contract, over the past couple of weeks there have been over 20 contracts offered and more to come and there has been a quite positive response,” said Friend.

It’s the most he has had to deal with in his much-travelled career over the past quarter of a century but the Australian said it is indicative of the way things have developed.

“It is probably more the nature of the way rugby has gone in recent times. Previously it wasn’t uncommon to have three or four-year contracts but in the last five years you rarely see that so you are getting more one and two-year contracts.

“So, mathematically, you have got a squad of 43 or 44 then every year you are going to have about 22 blokes off contract.

“When I first came in, in my first year here, I think we had about 23 blokes off contract and I thought that was bizarre and the next year we had another 23 blokes off contract and I realised that’s the way it’s going to be from here on.

“Normally you start that process at the front end of the season but because of Covid and the uncertainty we haven’t been able to do so until now. We are about five months behind.”

Aside from the playing squad and backroom team, one of the reasons he is staying in a position for a fourth year for the first time in his career is that he is excited about what the €30m redevelopment of the Sportsground will do for the squad and the region.

“We believe we are building something special. I know we are going to have the Sportsground rebuilt and when that does happen that is going to give this place, by that I mean the region of Connacht and Galway, a massive boost and we will be up there with the same sort of facilities,” added Friend who is currently preparing for Friday’s trip to Wales to play Dragons.

Their current lack of facilities meant that yesterday, like several days this winter, they had to decamp for training to the all-weather Knocknacarra FC soccer pitch owned by Galway City Council at Cappagh Park near Barna Woods.

Friend is boosted by the return to training from injury this week of Tiernan O’Halloran, Paddy McAllister and Eoghan Masterson, while Sean O’Brien and new winger Ben O’Donnell are continuing to be monitored after picking up head injuries in the clash against Munster.