First Ireland call-up for Gavin Coombes as Caelan Doris ruled out

Ryan Baird has also joined Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad
Munster's Gavin Coombes comes up against Sean Cronin and Rhys Ruddock of Leinster at Thomond Park last month. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 12:23
Simon Lewis

Gavin Coombes and Ryan Baird have been called into Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations squad after Caelan Doris and Quinn Roux were ruled out of this Sunday’s championship opener against Wales in Cardiff.

The uncapped duo are like-for-like replacements with Coombes in for fellow back-rower Doris and Baird the next lock in line as Roux’s replacement.

Doris, Ireland’s likely starter at No.8, has returned to Leinster after flagging “some symptoms that could be associated with concussion,” the IRFU squad update said. 

“He has returned to Leinster to allow his symptoms to be appropriately assessed and investigated.” 

Connacht second row Roux, meanwhile, has a neck complaint that has not settled and he has gone back to his province.

Baird, 21, was a surprise omission from head coach Andy Farrell’s initial Six Nations squad announced a fortnight ago. The rising Leinster star had appeared set for a Test debut in the autumn before injury intervened.

This is a first call-up for Coombes, however. The West Cork back-rower, 23, has been a revelation for Munster this season with seven tries in 12 appearances to cement his place in Johann van Graan’s first-choice loose trio alongside Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

The Ireland camp reported that all other squad members were expected to train this week, which must be seen as a positive for returning tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, who made his comeback from injury last Saturday with 40 minutes for Leinster against Scarlets.

