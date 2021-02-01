Johann van Graan: ‘It was a sub-standard Munster performance’

Johann van Graan says Munster have plenty of room to improve even though a substandard display produced a sixth win in seven away games this season when JJ Hanrahan slotted a last-gasp drop goal from 35 metres to snatch an 18-16 victory deep into injury-time in Treviso.

The Munster squad are now enjoying a nine-day break before regrouping for the closing stages of the PRO14, but the review of this clash in Stadio Monigo will throw up plenty of room for improvement.

Munster won despite having just 37% possession and had to produce 167 tackles to Benetton’s 72. A missed tackle count of 25 should raise alarms, along with the Italians producing 22 offloads to just seven from Munster on a night when there was too much boot to ball.

“We had a tough battle and it was a substandard performance from our side. But if you can play a substandard game across the 80 minutes and then win it, you take your points and move on,” said van Graan.

“The big thing for us was the breakdown and then falling off tackles, we didn’t dominate the collisions.”

But the win was secured in the third minute of injury-time when Hanrahan, criticised for missing a couple of kicks the previous week against Leinster, landed a superb drop goal after they had worked their way out of their own 22.

“I was disappointed with some of our attitude around the breakdown and some of our offsides were easy giveaways, but I’m very happy about the composure and to defend your own goal-line there with literally a minute to go, got the poach, won the lineout, mauled 20 yards infield, composed ourselves and this is the moment you train for, and fair play to the whole team and then to JJ for slotting that, moments away from a defeat,” added van Graan.

Munster, who had to deal with prop Roman Salanoa crying off with a back injury in the warm-up before his first start, and the loss of Gavin Coombes to a HIA after the break, now enjoy a 15-point lead at the top of their conference.

Benetton, having lost all nine PRO14 games prior to this one, seemed poised for another long night when they fell 12-0 behind after just 10 minutes as Munster punished sloppy play.

A chip from full-back Mike Haley down the left was not controlled by his opposite number Jayden Hayward and Darren Sweetnam pounced to score for the third league game in a row.

Hooker Niall Scannell got over for their second try after a cheap turnover from a loose pass by centre Joaquin Riera.

But Benetton, despite the binning of Italian tighthead Marco Riccioni, hit back after winger Angelo Esposito got over and two penalties from Tommaso Allan cut the gap to 12-11 at the break.

Both sides put boot to ball throughout the third quarter. Ben Healy got Munster’s first score in 44 minutes when he extended their lead with a penalty from 22 metres on the left.

Haley did superbly to deny Tommaso Benvenuti when he managed to get under him as the winger tried to ground the ball, but Benetton hit the front shortly after when Leonardo Sarto scored in the right corner to edge in front, only for Hanrahan to snatch it at the death.

“The time of Covid, mentally it has been such a long time since we have had a proper break so we will go on a nine-day break now and then come back in on Tuesday week and play some guys who haven’t had game-time and then focus for the final push of the season which is four more months of rugby so really looking forward to the break,” added van Graan.

Scorers for Benetton: A Esposito, L Sarto tries. T Allan 2 pens.

Scorers for Munster: D Sweetnam, N Scannell tries; B Helay con, pen; JJ Hanrahan drop goal.

BENETTON RUGBY: J Hayward; A Esposito (L Sarto 61), J Riera, I Brex, T Benvenuti; T Allan, C Braley (L Petrozzi 58); T Gallo (N Quaglio 55), T Baravalle (C Els 52), M Riccioni (T Pasquali 61); I Herbst (E Snyman 52), F Ruzza; M Barbini (c), M Zuliani (T Pasquali 30-34) (A Sgarbi 71), T Halafihi (G Pettinelli 51).

MUNSTER: M Haley; L Coombes, D Goggin, R Scannell, D Sweetnam (D de Allende 60); B Healy (JJ Hanrahan 58), N McCarthy; J Wycherley (J Loughman 51), N Scannell (K O’Byrne 58), S Archer (J Ryan 58); F Wycherley (T Ahern 70), B Holland (C); J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes (T O’Donnell 46, HIA).

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy).