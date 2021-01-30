Tadhg Furlong puts his hand up for Ireland return

Guinness PRO14

Scarlets 23

Leinster 52

TADHG Furlong proved he’s ready for Six Nations duty with Ireland as Leinster returned to the top of the Guinness PRO14 table with a bonus point win over the Scarlets.

The eyes of the Irish coaching staff would have been on Furlong, who made his first appearance for 11 months after recovering from an injury to his calf and hamstring.

Furlong’s last game was against England in the 2020 Six Nations and he played the first 40 minutes in Llanelli. The 2017 British & Irish Lions star may not have been at his absolute peak in west Wales but he was quietly effective in the tight and around the park, and it would be a surprise if he wasn’t included in Andy Farrell’s matchday 23 for their clash against Wales in Cardiff next Sunday.

Leinster made mincemeat of an average Scarlets side with a seven-try hiding courtesy of Dan Leavy, James Tracy, Cian Kelleher, Luke McGrath, Max O’Reilly and David Hawkshaw. They also scored a penalty try while Harry Byrne kicked 17 points.

All Glenn Delaney’s side could muster were two tries from Dane Blacker, Tom Homer and Angus O’Brien while Sam Costelow kicked eight points.

The Scarlets made a strong start as they stretched the Leinster defence with their offloading game after Dan Davis turned the ball over which allowed Costelow to open the scoring from the kicking tee.

But it didn’t take long for the visitors to click into gear as they they worked the far side only for Max O’Reilly to spill the ball forward with the try line at his mercy. Leinster’s attacking patterns were far superior to their hosts and they came close a second time when Josh Murphy was held up over the line after a powerful drive.

But they finally got their just deserves from the subsequent scrum when Leavy powered over from short range for a try which Byrne converted. The Scarlets hit straight back with a terrific pass from Costelow sent former Springbok No 8 Uzair Cassiem charging into Leinster’s 22.

As the Leinster defenders closed in on Cassiem he executed a wonderful looping pass to put Blacker over for the try, with Costelow adding the extras. The Scarlets were struggling to cope with the power of the visiting front five, and Leinster made their advantage tell with Tracy touching down off the back of a well-worked driving lineout.

Byrne and Costelow swapped penalties but it was clear Leinster had the edge in the tight, and so it proved when they were awarded a penalty try, after the Scarlets intentionally sacked their driving lineout as it galloped towards the line.

Leinster secured their try bonus point at the stroke of half-time when they set up another driving lineout deep in the Scarlets 22. After a few surges forward the ball was spread wide to Kelleher who brushed aside both Costelow and Ryan Conbeer to score.

Byrne added the extras to give the visitors an unassailable 31-18 lead at the interval. Leinster lay siege to the Scarlets try line for the opening 15 minutes of the second-half.

The Scarlets defended admirably but eventually succumbed to pressure with Ireland international scrum-half McGrath darted over from five metres out, as Byrne added a further two points. To their credit the Scarlets refused to throw in the towel scoring a cracking try when Tyler Morgan raced clear, before releasing Homer who ran in unopposed from 55 metres.

Two late tries from O’Reilly and Hawkshaw ensured Leinster Scored over 50 points before O’Brien scored a consolation try.

Scorers for Scarlets: Tries: D Blacker 19, T Homer 63, A O’Brien 78; Conversions: S Costelow 20, A O’Brien 78; Penalties: S Costelow 3, 34

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: D Leavy 17, J Tracy 23, Penalty try 36, C Kelleher 40, L McGrath 54, M O’Reilly 67, D Hawkshaw 74; Conversions: H Byrne 18, 24, 40, 55, 68, 75; Penalties: H Byrne 31

SCARLETS:

J McNicholl, T Prydie, T Morgan, S Hughes, R Conbeer (P Asquith 68); S Costelow (A O’Brien 61), D Blacker (W Homer 61); P Price (Mathias 34), M Jones, J Sebastian (W Kruger 61), M Jones (T Davies 57), S Lousi (C Tuipulotu 65), B Thomson, D Davis (T Ratuva 56), U Cassiem.

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly ; C Kelleher, L Turner (J Osborne 45), C Frawley (D Hawkshaw 72), D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (H O’Sullivan 68); P Dooley, J Tracy (E Byrne 55), T Furlong (T Clarkson 41), R Molony, R Baird, J Murphy, D Leavy, J Conan (T Clarkson 61).

Replacements not used: S Cronin, J Dunne, S Fardy.

Referee: Mike Adamson