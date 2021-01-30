Hanrahan the hero as Munster edge brave Benetton 

Guinness PRO14

Benetton Rugby 16

Munster 18

JJ Hanrahan, having shipped heavy criticism in the loss to Leinster after missing a couple of kicks, snatched victory in the third minute of stoppage time in Treviso with a textbook drop goal from 35 metres.

The Kerry man displayed nerves of steel at Stadio Monigo and took on the responsibility after a last ditch attack, which Hanrahan himself had launched with a superb touch-finding penalty from inside his 22, could not find a way through a Benetton defence who refused to cough up a penalty as Munster tried to find a way through.

Hanrahan slipped back into the pocket and put the game on his shoulders and a pinpoint pass from scrum-half Nick McCarthy was followed by a brilliant drop goal straight out of the Ronan O’Gara playbook.

In fairness, a dismal game scarcely deserved such a dramatic conclusion, with the Italians hitting the front for the first time ten minutes from time as they scrambled looking for their first win of the campaign after nine successive losses.

Munster, for the second week in a row, failed to build on a bright opening and seemed set for their third defeat in four league games this month until Hanrahan stepped forward to salvage a sloppy display.

Munster, with tighthead Roman Salanoa missing his first start after picking up an injury, raced into a 12-0 lead after just ten minutes as they punished some sloppy play by a Benetton side who struggled to get a grip.

A chip from full-back Mike Haley down the left was not controlled by his opposite number Jayden Hayward and Darren Sweetnam pounced to score for the third league game in a row after getting a fortuitous bounce.

Ben Healy pulled the conversion from the left but he made no mistake when Munster got over for their second try beside the posts when good work by Liam Coombes and Dan Goggin after a loose pass by centre Joaquin Riera saw scrum-half Nick McCarthy made good ground before setting up hooker Niall Scannell for his 12th try for the side.

That should have been the platform for Munster to wrap up the issue by the break, not least when tighthead Marco Riccioni, one of five Italian internationals released from the Six Nations squad for this game, was binned for a clumsy tackle on Scannell after 24 minutes.

But it was Benetton who stepped up a gear and took control and they got back in the game two minutes later when good offloading led to out-half Tommaso Allan and Hayward sending winger Angelo Esposito away down the right and he escaped Sweetnam’s poor tackle to score, with Allan landing a couple of penalties to leave one between them at the interval.

Both sides put boot to ball throughout the third quarter. Healy got Munster’s first score in 44 minutes when he extended their lead with a penalty from 22 metres on the left.

Haley did superbly to deny Tommaso Benvenuti when he managed to get under him over the line but Benetton hit the front shortly after when Leonardo Sarto scored in the right corner to edge in front.

Allan missed the conversion and that proved vital as Hanrahan made it 15 wins in 18 clashes with the Treviso side when he landed his superb match-winner at the death.

Scorers for Benetton: A Esposito, L Sarto tries. T Allan 2 pens

Scorers for Munster: D Sweetnam, N Scannell tries; B Helay con, pen; JJ Hanrahan drop goal.

MUNSTER: M Haley; L Coombes, D Goggin, R Scannell, D Sweetnam (D de Allende 60); B Healy (JJ Hanrahan 58), N McCarthy; J Wycherley (J Loughman 51), N Scannell (K O’Byrne 58), S Archer (J Ryan 58); F Wycherley (T Ahern 70), B Holland (C); J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes (T O’Donnell 46, HIA).

BENETTON: J Hayward; A Esposito (L Sarto 61), J Riera, I Brex, T Benvenuti; T Allan, C Braley (L Petrozzi 58); T Gallo (N Quaglio 55), T Baravalle (C Els 52), M Riccioni (T Pasquali 61); I Herbst (E Snyman 52), F Ruzza; M Barbini (c), M Zuliani (T Pasquali 30-34) (A Sgarbi 71), T Halafihi (G Pettinelli 51).

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy).