Mike Catt keeping watchful eye on Tadhg Furlong

Tadhg Furlong will return for his first action in 49 weeks when he starts for Leinster at Guinness PRO14 rivals Scarlets today, with the Ireland management paying close attention to their prized tighthead prop ahead of a Six Nations trip to Wales in eight days’ time.

The Lions front-rower has not played since Ireland’s loss at Twickenham on February 23 — the first lockdown, a back spasm, and then a calf injury conspiring against the 28-year-old since.

Yet Furlong now has a 45th Ireland cap in his sights, if he can come through this return in Llanelli, and national assistant coach Mike Catt is eager for the prop to gain valuable playing time.

“Just to get some good quality game-time under his belt,” Catt said of today’s objective for Furlong. “It’s been a while since he’s played.

“The information we’re getting back is that he has trained exceptionally well, obviously he’s an integral part of Irish rugby and our team.

“He’s a world-class player, so he just needs to get game-time under his belt.

“So [we want him to] stay safe, fit and healthy, and put in a good shift and feel good on the back of it. We hope he recovers well and is able to go again.”

Catt has insisted that selection to face Wales a week tomorrow in Cardiff was not just about match fitness, but it is clear Furlong needs to hit the ground running at Parc y Scarlets today.

“It depends what position you are,” said Catt.

“Especially from a tight-five point of view, there’s no way you can simulate game intensity on a day-to-day basis in your club in terms of getting up off the floor, the physical contact, and winning those battles and getting up again and going again and again. It does take a while to get used to, you try as much as you can in the gym or outside of actual training to get yourself up to speed, but it does take a while.

“Some players react very, very quickly to it. Some take a little bit longer. In Tadhg’s case, it depends how long he plays, really.

“It’s not just about match fitness, it’s about whether they fit the combinations and everything that goes with it.

“So everybody needs to be able to put their hand up. Everybody is up and going at the moment, there’s a few guys we’ll be taking care of over the next few days, but we’re expecting everybody to be fully fit for the start of the Wales week.”

SCARLETS: J McNicholl; T Prydie, T Morgan, S Hughes - captain, R Conbeer; S Costelow, D Blacker; P Price, M Jones, J Sebastian; M Jones, S Lousi; B Thomson, D Davis, U Cassiem.

Replacements: T Davies, K Mathias, W Kruger, T Ratuva, C Tuipulotu, W Homer, A O’Brien, P Asquith.

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath - captain; P Dooley, J Tracy, T Furlong; R Molony, R Baird; J Murphy, D Leavy, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin, E Byrne, T Clarkson, J Dunne, S Fardy, H O’Sullivan, D Hawkshaw, J Osborne.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).