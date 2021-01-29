Brice Dulin credits Ronan O'Gara with key role in career renaissance

Ronan O'Gara has played a key role in the renaissance of France full-back Brice Dulin at La Rochelle, Dulin says.

The 30-year-old was out of the international reckoning when he moved from Racing 92 to La Rochelle last summer. His father had recently died and he had suffered a dip in form compounded by a series of injuries.

Now, he is arguably the Top 14's signing of the year and - with Thomas Ramos injured and Anthony Bouthier out of form - he is a strong contender for a starting berth in France's Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome next weekend, following two player-of-the-match performances in two Autumn Nations Cup outings.

There is little doubt the move to the Atlantic coast from the capital was the remaking of the player:

"For some time, I had felt the need to leave Paris and the first confinement reinforced this desire," he told Midi Olympique. "When I take the car to train, I walk along the ocean, I stop for five minutes, I walk on the beach and it makes me feel good. I am happy."

He knew O'Gara before he switched to La Rochelle. They were together at Racing 92 for four seasons. "When I arrived at Racing in 2013, I knew the player, not the coach. I knew the guy who had tormented France, whether in the Six Nations or in the European Cup."

"Ronan knows how to push me to get the best out of me and we know how to lock ourselves in an office to burst the abscess, when the need arises. It's healthy and I like it."

But he said the Rochelais' head coach had mellowed since leaving Racing for a stint in New Zealand. "He's not as hard as he was in Racing. He's getting older, actually. But he has maintained a frankness that I like so much."

Dulin revealed one player escaped the full force of O'Gara's tongue when he was at the Paris club.

Dan Carter was spared the worst of the swearing from the Munster man during his two-and-a-half seasons in Paris. "But he would sometimes say to him, 'A player like you shouldn't miss tackles, Dan! Get back to work!' There was no special treatment."